IPL 2026: Tim Seifert Imitates Rahul Tripathi’s Shoulder Shake In Viral KKR Camp Video

Tim Seifert imitates Rahul Tripathi’s shoulder shake in KKR camp video ahead of IPL 2026, as Kolkata also deal with multiple injury concerns in squad

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IPL 2026: Tim Seifert Imitates Rahul Tripathi’s Shoulder Shake In Viral KKR Camp Video
IPL 2026: Tim Seifert Imitates Rahul Tripathi’s Shoulder Shake In Viral KKR Camp Video Photo: X/KolkataKnightRiders
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Summary of this article

  • Tim Seifert imitates Rahul Tripathi’s shoulder shake in KKR camp, video goes viral

  • KKR to play their first IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians on March 29

  • KKR face early injury setbacks with multiple pacers unavailable

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is just days away, with the 2026 season set to begin on March 28, and franchises are already in full swing with their preparations. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been among the busiest sides in the buildup, assembling a fresh-looking squad and kicking off their pre-season camp at Eden Gardens earlier this week.

KKR will be starting their campaign in the second day of the tournament itself against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhdede Stadium, with a new leadership group and a revamped overseas core. With names like Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, and Cameron Green coming in, there’s a clear shift towards a more aggressive, flexible T20 approach this season.

Amid all the serious prep work, though, KKR gave fans a light moment, and it quickly went viral.

Also Check: Key Facts, Fixtures, Best Finishes, Squad - Definitive Kolkata Knight Riders Preview

Tim Seifert copies Rahul Tripathi’s signature move in viral KKR video

In a fun clip shared by the franchise on their social media account, Tim Seifert was seen imitating Rahul Tripathi’s unique pre-delivery routine, the famous shoulder shake and body movement he does before facing a ball.

Tripathi’s animated stance has always stood out in the IPL, and Seifert didn’t miss the chance to recreate it. The Kiwi wicketkeeper-batter mimicked the movement almost perfectly, drawing laughter from the fans online.

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KKR injury concerns ahead of IPL 2026

Despite the positive mood in camp, Kolkata Knight Riders are heading into IPL 2026 with multiple injury setbacks, especially in their pace department. The biggest blow is Harshit Rana, who has been ruled out of the season following knee surgery, with no clear return timeline yet.

Adding to the trouble, Akash Deep has also been sidelined with a lower-back stress injury and is expected to be out for several weeks, forcing KKR to bring in a replacement. Meanwhile, Matheesha Pathirana is unlikely to be available at the start of the season, with reports suggesting he is still recovering from injury and may only return around mid-April.

With three key pacers either ruled out or unavailable for the opening phase, KKR have been forced to reshuffle their bowling plans and even conduct trials to identify backups.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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