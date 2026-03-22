KKR At IPL 2026: Key Facts, Fixtures, Best Finishes, Squad - Definitive Kolkata Knight Riders Preview

Led by the experienced Ajinkya Rahane, KKR's batting lineup looks formidable with the arrivals of explosive Kiwi duo Finn Allen and Tim Seifert, who had set the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on fire last month. Get the full definitive preview for the Kolkata Knight Riders

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KKR At IPL 2026: Key Facts, Fixtures, Best Finishes, Squad - Definitive KKR Preview
IPL 2025, KKR training session: KKR coach Chandrakant Pandit with captain Ajinkya Rahane | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Kolkata Knight Riders in a spot of bother due to their fast bowling injury woes

  • Harshit Rana and Akash Deep ruled out entirely; Pathirana's participation in doubts

  • The Knight Riders will have high expectations from Cameron Green

  • Here is the full preview of the 3-time IPL winners

Kolkata Knight Riders enter the 2026 Indian Premier League season with a mix of high investments and unexpected selection headaches. The 3-time champions, who won the competition last in 2024, are in a spot of bother due to their injury woes in the fast bowling department.

First it was the knee surgery of Harshit Rana that ruled him out for the entire IPL season. Then came the lingering doubts around the participation of their 18 crore Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana due to fitness issues.

And now, it's the Indian pacer Akash Deep, who has also been sidelined for the whole edition. They are also yet to find a suitable replacement for both of their Indian bowlers and if Pathirana pulls out as well, then KKR will be in huge trouble.

Another question mark for KKR is how their new all-rounder Cameron Green will settle into the team. During the mini auction last year, the franchise made headlines by securing the Australian's services for a record-breaking price of INR 25.20 crore.

The Knight Riders view him as the long-term successor to the legendary Andre Russell, but Green's lack of consistency with the ball could be a major concern.

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Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane, left, celebrates with teammates after taking the catch to dismiss Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi bowled by Vaibhav Arora, second from right, during the Indian Premier League cricket match in Kolkata. - AP Photo/Bikas Das
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But they do have a few positives in them. Led by the experienced Ajinkya Rahane, KKR's batting lineup looks formidable with the arrivals of explosive Kiwi duo Finn Allen and Tim Seifert, who had set the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 on fire last month.

They also bought the solid Rachin Ravindra on his base price. The left-hander will be coupled with the powerful Rinku Singh in the middle order.

KKR's greatest strength remains their spin department, thanks to the presence of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy.

But with the fast bowling battery seemingly hurt with the exclusions of Harshit Rana and Akash Deep, the KKR management will be hoping for the likes of Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora and Umran Malik to step up.

In short, the Knight Riders could have a mixed season if they don't address their concerns properly.

Indian Premier League: Kolkata Knight Riders' Best Finishes

The Kolkata Knight Riders are 3-time IPL champions, lifting the trophy in 2012, 2014 and 2024. Their first title came after a thrilling chase against Chennai Super Kings, while the second was secured by chasing down 200 against Kings XI Punjab.

Both of their titles came under the captaincy of current India head coach Gautam Gambhir. KKR also reached the final in 2021 but remained second best in the title decider against CSK.

Their IPL trophy drought came to an end in 2024 when Gautam Gambhir returned to the franchise, this time as mentor. KKR had beaten the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final under Shreyas Iyer's captaincy.

Indian Premier League 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders Schedule

DateDayMatchVenue
Mar-29SundayMumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight RidersWankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Apr-02ThursdayKolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers HyderabadEden Gardens, Kolkata
Apr-06TuesdayKolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab KingsEden Gardens, Kolkata
Apr-09ThursdayKolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super GiantsEden Gardens, Kolkata

Indian Premier League 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders Squad

Ajinkya Rahane (C), Finn Allen, Tejasvi Dahiya, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sarthak Ranjan, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Daksh Kamra, Cameron Green, Sunil Narine, Rachin Ravindra, Anukul Roy, Akash Deep, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Kartik Tyagi, Matheesha Pathirana, Prashant Solanki, Umran Malik, Varun Chakravarthy, Blessing Muzarabani

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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