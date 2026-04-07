IPL 2026 Dispatch, April 6: Rain Hands KKR First Point After Eden Gardens Washout; All Eyes On Hardik Pandya’s Return

Rain washes out KKR vs PBKS as Kolkata earn first point; Punjab go top. Focus shifts to RR vs MI with Hardik Pandya’s availability in spotlight

D
Deepak Joshi
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IPL 2026 Dispatch, April 6
Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane, right, and Akash Deep run between the wickets to score during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings in Kolkata , India, Monday, April 6, 2026 (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Rain forces KKR vs PBKS abandonment as both teams share points; Kolkata finally open their account while Punjab move to the top of the table

  • Ajinkya Rahane’s decision to bat first despite rain threat sparks debate, with Ravichandran Ashwin questioning the call

  • Focus shifts to RR vs MI clash as Hardik Pandya is declared fit; Multan Sultans dominate Rawalpindiz in PSL action

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings on April 6 never really got the chance to unfold as a contest, but it still managed to produce multiple talking points. Rain had already played spoilsport in the lead-up, and it eventually had the final say at Eden Gardens after just 22 deliveries were bowled.

With conditions far from ideal and interruptions looming, both teams were forced into a situation where decisions off the field mattered just as much as those on it. The toss call, early wickets, and eventually the abandonment shaped how the night is being viewed.

While Punjab Kings walked away with momentum in the points table, Kolkata Knight Riders found themselves discussing what could have been. Beyond the result, there were debates around several decisions, selection updates, and even developments from outside the IPL that kept the cricketing conversation going.

Here are the today's talking points:

KKR Get First Point Of The Season, Thanks To Rain

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Kolkata Knight Riders finally opened their account in IPL 2026, but not in the manner they would have preferred. Their clash against Punjab Kings was called off due to persistent rain and a wet outfield, resulting in both teams sharing one point each. The game had barely progressed, just 3.4 overs, before the weather forced officials to abandon the contest.

For KKR, this single point was significant. After losing their first two matches, they were at risk of falling further behind early in the season. The washout helped them move above Gujarat Titans in the points table, giving them at least some breathing space. However, the larger concern remains their inability to secure a win so far.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, could've easily earned two more points if the there was even a five-over contest. However, the shared point took them to the top of the table, continuing their strong start to the season.

Rahane's Decision To Bat First In Rain-Predicted Game Raises Eyebrows

Ajinkya Rahane’s decision to bat first after winning the toss quickly became one of the biggest talking points of the night. With rain forecast throughout the evening and conditions clearly uncertain, opting to bat instead of chasing raised plenty of questions from fans and experts alike.

The logic in T20 cricket, especially in rain-hit games, often leans towards chasing due to the Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) factor and reduced overs scenarios. By choosing to bat first, KKR risked not getting a full innings or being disadvantaged if the game was shortened, which is exactly what happened.

The decision didn’t go unnoticed in the cricketing fraternity. Former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin took a subtle dig on social media, calling it an “interesting thought process,” reflecting the broader sentiment around the call.

Given that KKR were already under pressure after two losses, the decision added to the scrutiny around their tactical approach this season. While the rain ultimately prevented any major damage, it also left behind a lingering question, did KKR misread the conditions at a crucial moment?

RR Vs MI Preview, Today’s Match

Rajasthan Royals take on Mumbai Indians in Match 13 of IPL 2026 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, with both teams entering the game under contrasting circumstances.

RR have been one of the most in-form sides so far, registering back-to-back wins and looking well-settled across departments. Under Riyan Parag’s leadership, their batting unit has delivered consistently, while the bowling attack has complemented them well in both powerplay and death overs.

Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, are still searching for rhythm after a mixed start, having suffered a setback in their previous game against Delhi Capitals.

Also Check: RR Vs MI Preview, IPL 2026

Talking about the key matchups, MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed Shimron Hetmyer six times in a 23-ball face-off between the two players in T20s, conceding only 17 runs in the process. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Vs Jasprit Bumrah will also be one of the biggest matchups from the contest.

On the other hand, RR pacer Sandeep Sharma has dismissed Rohit Sharma five times and Suryakumar Yadav four times in T20s, conceding only 71 runs against the duo in 76 balls. He could provide an early threat to the MI top-order.

Will Hardik Pandya Play Against RR?

Will Hardik Pandya play against RR?
Will Hardik Pandya play against RR? | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
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One of the biggest questions ahead of the RR vs MI clash has been the availability of Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya. The all-rounder missed the previous game due to illness against Delhi Capitals, raising concerns about his fitness heading into this fixture.

However, Mumbai Indians bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has provided a clear update, confirming that Pandya is fit and available for selection. “Hardik Pandya will be available for tomorrow’s game. He was not injured, he was unwell. He is fit and fine now,” Mhambrey said in the pre-game press conference.

Photo Of The Day

Ground staff stand on rain covers as it rains during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings in Kolkata , India, Monday, April 6, 2026 (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
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Amid all the uncertainty and interruptions, the real effort came from the ground staff at Eden Gardens, who were constantly on their toes trying to keep the game alive. From rushing in with the covers at the first sign of drizzle to repeatedly mopping wet patches and monitoring the outfield, their work never really stopped through the evening.

Despite the persistent rain making conditions extremely challenging, the staff kept pushing for a possible restart, reflecting the behind-the-scenes grind that often goes unnoticed on matchdays.

Elsewhere: Multan Sultans Beat Rawalpindiz In PSL

In the Pakistan Super League, Multan Sultans registered a convincing win over Rawalpindiz in Match 14 on April 6 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Rawalpindiz batted first and posted a competitive total of 182/8 in their 20 overs, with Sam Billings leading the charge with an unbeaten 56 off 34 balls, supported by Khushdil Shah’s 35.

In response, Multan Sultans chased down the target comfortably, finishing at 186/3 in just 16.2 overs to seal a seven-wicket win with 22 balls remaining. Sahibzada Farhan starred with a fluent 68 off 38 deliveries, while Josh Philippe chipped in with a quick 56, as the duo stitched a match-defining 100+ partnership to take the game away from Rawalpindiz.

Earlier, Faisal Akram played a key role with the ball, picking up 4 wickets for 31 runs to restrict Rawalpindiz despite their strong start, and was named Player of the Match. The result further underlined Multan’s strong start to the campaign, while Rawalpindiz were left searching for consistency after failing to defend a competitive total.

Q

Why was the KKR vs PBKS match abandoned?

A

The match was called off due to persistent rain and a wet outfield after just 22 deliveries at Eden Gardens.

Q

Did KKR get any points from the match?

A

Yes, both KKR and PBKS were awarded one point each, giving Kolkata their first point of IPL 2026.

Q

Will Hardik Pandya play in RR vs MI?

A

Yes, Mumbai Indians coach Paras Mhambrey confirmed that Hardik Pandya is fit and available for selection.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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