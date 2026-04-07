IPL 2026 Dispatch, April 6: Rain Hands KKR First Point After Eden Gardens Washout; All Eyes On Hardik Pandya’s Return

Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane, right, and Akash Deep run between the wickets to score during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings in Kolkata , India, Monday, April 6, 2026 (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Ajinkya Rahane, right, and Akash Deep run between the wickets to score during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings in Kolkata , India, Monday, April 6, 2026 (AP Photo/Bikas Das)