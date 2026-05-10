NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, ISL: Marina Machans Face Must-Win Test In Fiery Away Clash

NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, ISL: Starting XIs
NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, ISL: Head-to-head
The Marina Machans have won 11 of the 24 meetings between the two sides, while NorthEast United FC have won 8. Only once in those 24 encounters has the fixture ended goalless, a clear indication that this matchup usually delivers goals.
NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, ISL: Start Time
The match kicks off at 7:30pm IST. The NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2025-26 game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.
NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, ISL: Hello All!
Greetings and welcome, everyone. We are building up to the start of the Indian Super League fixture between NorthEast United and Chennaiyin FC. Watch this space for live updates from the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.