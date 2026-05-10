NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, ISL: Marina Machans Face Must-Win Test In Fiery Away Clash

NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, ISL: NorthEast United host Chennaiyin FC at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in a crucial ISL Gameweek 12 clash with momentum, pride, and valuable points at stake

D
Deepak Joshi
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NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, ISL
NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, ISL: Marina Machans Face Must-Win Test In Fiery Away Clash NEUtdFC/X
NorthEast United welcome Chennaiyin FC to the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati for an important ISL 2025-26 Gameweek 12 clash on Sunday. Both teams have struggled for consistency this season and currently sit in the bottom half of the table, making this a crucial contest in the race to climb away from danger. The Highlanders head into the game after an entertaining 3-2 win over Inter Kashi, while Chennaiyin are looking to bounce back from a narrow defeat against Punjab FC. Interestingly, recent meetings between these sides have produced plenty of goals, with over 2.5 goals scored in each of their last several encounters. With pride, momentum, and valuable points on the line, fans can expect an open and attacking battle between two unpredictable sides desperate for a strong finish to the campaign.
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NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, ISL: Starting XIs

NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, ISL: Head-to-head

The Marina Machans have won 11 of the 24 meetings between the two sides, while NorthEast United FC have won 8. Only once in those 24 encounters has the fixture ended goalless, a clear indication that this matchup usually delivers goals.

NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, ISL: Start Time

The match kicks off at 7:30pm IST. The NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC, Indian Super League 2025-26 game will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India. It will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in the country.

NorthEast United Vs Chennaiyin FC Live Score, ISL: Hello All!

Greetings and welcome, everyone. We are building up to the start of the Indian Super League fixture between NorthEast United and Chennaiyin FC. Watch this space for live updates from the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.

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