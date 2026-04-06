IPL Dispatch: Tim David Hits 106m Six For RCB; CSK’s Ruturaj Gaikwad Shares MS Dhoni Recovery Update

Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant takes the catch to dismiss Sunrisers Hyderabad's Liam Livingstone during the Indian Premier League cricket match in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

Lucknow Super Giants' captain Rishabh Pant takes the catch to dismiss Sunrisers Hyderabad's Liam Livingstone during the Indian Premier League cricket match in Hyderabad on Sunday, April 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)