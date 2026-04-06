IPL Dispatch: Tim David Hits 106m Six For RCB; CSK’s Ruturaj Gaikwad Shares MS Dhoni Recovery Update

Summary of this article
Lucknow Super Giants defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets, bouncing back from an earlier loss to Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bengaluru overpowered Chennai Super Kings by 43 runs
Tim David starred for RCB, smashing an unbeaten 70 off 25 balls, including a 106-metre six
CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad confirmed Dhoni is recovering well and eager to play
The Indian Premier League (IPL) doubleheader on Sunday served up plenty of drama and talking points. Lucknow Super Giants stole the spotlight with a thrilling five-wicket win, earning praise for Rishabh Pant from team owner Sanjiv Goenka on Instagram.
Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Chennai Super Kings by 43 runs, with the absence of Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again felt. The 44-year-old has long been the heartbeat of CSK, leaving fans eagerly speculating about when the legendary leader will make his much-anticipated return.
Let’s break down some of the other major talking points from the last 24 hours in IPL 2026.
Photo Of The Day
The IPL 2026 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on April 5 saw Rishabh Pant produce a moment of magic behind the stumps.
The LSG skipper pulled off a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Liam Livingstone during the 8th over, halting SRH’s hopes of a counter-attack after they slumped to 25 for 3 early in the innings.
When Will MS Dhoni Play?
Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad provided an update during the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. “He is on track. He is getting there slowly, slowly. He is eager to play. But you know it takes time sometimes. It will be soon,” Gaikwad said when asked by Ravi Shastri about MS Dhoni’s return.
The 44-year-old has already missed the opening three matches of the IPL 2026 season. CSK have struggled in his absence, losing all three games so far, against Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, and RCB.
Finally, Pant Makes LSG Owner Goenka Happy
Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka praised captain Rishabh Pant after their five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. “The captain set the tone, and the group followed with clarity and discipline. That alignment is what allows a team to grow,” he posted on Instagram.
The praise follows a viral clip earlier this week showing Goenka in a heated discussion with Pant and coach Justin Langer after LSG’s six-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals, a scene fans compared to Goenka’s public rebuke of former captain KL Rahul in IPL 2024. Pant’s comeback performance has clearly turned the tide.
RCB Post Highest-Ever IPL Total Against CSK
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) set the record books alight in match 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, blasting their highest-ever total against Chennai Super Kings with a massive 250-run innings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday (April 5). The total also ranks as RCB’s third-highest in IPL history.
The innings was filled with landmark moments, including 19 sixes, the most by any team against CSK and the third-most in an RCB innings overall. The previous record of 17 sixes had been jointly held by Kolkata Knight Riders (Chennai, IPL 2018) and Rajasthan Royals (Sharjah, IPL 2020).
Quote Of The Day
Devdutt Padikkal admitted he was relieved to see Tim David take charge as RCB powered to 250/3 against CSK. “I’m probably glad that I got out because the way Tim went from there, it was incredible,” Padikkal said during the mid-innings break, reflecting on the power-hitter’s unbeaten 70 off 25 balls.
Video Of The Day
Tim David unleashed one of the most destructive finishing bursts of IPL 2026, including a massive 106-metre six that cleared the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium roof during RCB’s clash against CSK on Sunday, April 5.
In the 19th over, facing England all-rounder Jamie Overton, David raced to an unbeaten 70 off just 25 balls, smashing a flurry of big hits, including back-to-back sixes, as RCB surged toward a colossal total.
Elsewhere...
The crisis within the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has deepened, with seven of its 25 directors resigning, including four following Saturday’s board meeting, raising questions about the administration’s stability. The resignations come amid a committee investigation into alleged malpractice and abuse of power during last year’s board elections.
The board also faces scrutiny from the sports ministry over the election’s validity, Bangladesh’s absence from the T20 World Cup, and claims of political interference.
Despite the upheaval, BCB president Aminul Islam said he will not step down. “I will sit in my chair, what else can I do? I will be the last person to go,” he told Jamuna TV, signaling his determination to remain at the helm.
Who won RCB vs CSK, IPL 2026 Match 11?
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 43 runs in Match 11 of IPL 2026.
Who won LSG vs SRH, IPL 2026 Match 10?
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by five wickets.