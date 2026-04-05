IPL 2026 Dispatch: Hardik Pandya Absence Hurts MI Balance; Sunday Double-Header Set For RCB Vs CSK

"I was actually going to switch up the order, so credit to Dhruv Jurel for that. He asked me to go Jofra on the 19th. So the plan was, because it was like a three-ball difference, it was 15 off 12. I just wanted to like take a chance, just go fast, as fast as possible, as aggressive as possible. If it comes out, it comes out and it looks really good. If it doesn't, I'll just be sad and go again next time," Parag said in the post-match presentation.