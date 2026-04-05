IPL 2026 Dispatch: Hardik Pandya Absence Hurts MI Balance; Sunday Double-Header Set For RCB Vs CSK

Summary of this article
Mumbai Indians suffered their first loss as Sameer Rizvi’s 90 powered Delhi Capitals to a comfortable chase
Rajasthan Royals beat Gujarat Titans by 6 runs, with Ravi Bishnoi’s four-wicket haul proving decisive
RCB vs CSK headlines Sunday’s double-header, promising a high-voltage clash between two fan-favourite teams
The IPL 2026 double-header on April 4 delivered contrasting narratives, with one game highlighting a dominant performance and the other producing a last-over thriller.
Delhi Capitals registered a convincing win over Mumbai Indians in the afternoon clash, while Rajasthan Royals edged Gujarat Titans in a high-scoring contest later in Ahmedabad.
While RR continued their unbeaten run and climbed up the table, Gujarat Titans slumped to another defeat. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians faced their first setback, exposing early concerns in team balance.
Individual brilliance once again shaped results across both matches, with Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal starring with the bat, and Ravi Bishnoi delivering a match-winning spell. The double-header also set the tone for upcoming marquee fixtures, with teams already jostling for early control in the standings.
Here are the today's talking points:
MI suffer first loss as Rizvi continues red-hot form
Mumbai Indians suffered their first loss of IPL 2026, going down to Delhi Capitals by six wickets in Delhi, and the absence of Hardik Pandya was clearly felt. With Hardik unavailable, Suryakumar Yadav stepped in to lead the side, but MI looked slightly off-balance in both departments throughout the contest.
Batting first, MI managed 162/6 in 20 overs, with Suryakumar himself leading from the front with a composed 51 off 36 balls. However, the rest of the batting unit struggled to accelerate consistently, especially in the middle and death overs, where MI failed to push beyond a par total on a decent surface. The lack of a finisher like Hardik was evident as MI scored just 42 runs in the last five overs.
In response, Delhi Capitals chased the target comfortably, reaching 164/4 in 18.1 overs. Sameer Rizvi played a match-defining knock of 90 off 51 balls, anchoring the chase and taking the game away from MI during the middle overs. Despite a few wickets falling, DC never really lost control of the required rate.
From a tactical standpoint, MI missed Hardik’s dual role badly. There was no sixth bowling option to ease pressure, and the batting lacked the finishing firepower he usually provides. Suryakumar’s captaincy was steady, but the bowling unit struggled to contain runs, especially against Rizvi, as MI stumble in the early stages of the season.
Bishnoi’s four-fer helps RR beat GT in last-over thriller
Rajasthan Royals defeated Gujarat Titans by 6 runs in a nail-biting encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium. RR posted 210/6 in 20 overs, riding on Dhruv Jurel’s 75 off 42 balls and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 55, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi added a quick 31 to power a 70-run opening stand.
In response, Gujarat Titans looked in control at 103/1 after 10 overs, with Sai Sudharsan scoring a fluent 73. However, a dramatic collapse saw them slip to 133/5, losing wickets in clusters during the middle overs.
Ravi Bishnoi turned the game with a brilliant spell of 4/41, removing key batters and breaking GT’s momentum. Despite late hitting from Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada, GT finished at 204/8, falling short by six runs.
Battle of two fan-favourites, RCB vs CSK
The IPL 2026 action shifts into high gear with a Sunday double-header on April 5. While the afternoon game features Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Lucknow Super Giants, the spotlight firmly remains on the evening clash, one of the most anticipated fixtures of the season.
The second match of the day sees Royal Challengers Bengaluru lock horns with Chennai Super Kings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, a venue known for high-scoring thrillers and electric atmosphere.
The RCB vs CSK rivalry remains one of the most iconic in IPL history, driven by massive fan bases and star-studded line-ups. From Virat Kohli’s consistency to CSK’s experienced core led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, the fixture rarely disappoints in terms of intensity and drama.
Heading into this game, RCB hold the upper hand in form. They kicked off their campaign with a dominant chase of 202 in just 15.4 overs, underlining their batting firepower at home. In contrast, CSK have endured a tough start, losing both their opening matches, including a heavy defeat while defending a target.
The head-to-head numbers still favour Chennai Super Kings. Out of 35 meetings, CSK have won 21 matches, while RCB have secured 13 victories, with one match ending in no result. This gives CSK a clear historical edge, although recent results suggest a narrowing gap between the two sides.
Photo Of The Day
The picture above tells the entire story about how deep the match went. Also the players present in the picture are the biggest reason why RR managed to beat GT on their own homeground in Ahmedabad.
Jurel shone with the bat, scoring 75 runs off 42 balls and helping the team to put up a good total on the scoreboard. On the other hand, Deshpande contributed with the ball by defending 11 runs in the final over with constant yorkers. After winning the match for his team, the right-arm pacer ran off and did the this-is-my-territory kinda celebration.
Quote of the Day
RR captain Riyan Parag revealed the reason behind giving Tushar Deshpande the last over, especially when the bowler had just bowled two overs in the match.
Also, Sandeep Sharma was also available with one over left and given the fact that he is a proven death over specialist, Parag still went with Deshpande for the last over and gave Jofra Archer the penultimate over.
"I was actually going to switch up the order, so credit to Dhruv Jurel for that. He asked me to go Jofra on the 19th. So the plan was, because it was like a three-ball difference, it was 15 off 12. I just wanted to like take a chance, just go fast, as fast as possible, as aggressive as possible. If it comes out, it comes out and it looks really good. If it doesn't, I'll just be sad and go again next time," Parag said in the post-match presentation.
Elsewhere: Islamabad beat Rawalpindiz in PSL 2026
Islamabad United registered a dominant seven-wicket win over Rawalpindiz in Match 12 of PSL 2026 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.
Asked to bat first, Rawalpindiz managed 156/7 in 20 overs, with Kamran Ghulam top-scoring with a steady 50, while Dian Forrester provided late impetus with an unbeaten 44. However, regular wickets meant they never really built sustained momentum.
In response, Islamabad made light work of the chase, reaching 157/3 in just 14.2 overs, finishing the game with 34 balls to spare. The highlight was Sameer Minhas, who continued his impressive run, smashing a match-winning 70 off 36 balls, including 7 fours and 4 sixes.
Minhas set the tone early with a brisk opening stand, ensuring Islamabad were ahead of the required rate throughout. Contributions from Haider Ali (26 off 16) and Mark Chapman (24 off 7) further accelerated the chase, making it a one-sided finish.
Who won the GT vs RR match on April 4?
Rajasthan Royals defeated Gujarat Titans by 6 runs in a last-over thriller in Ahmedabad.
Why did Mumbai Indians lose their first match of IPL 2026?
MI struggled without Hardik Pandya, lacking balance in both batting and bowling, as Delhi Capitals chased down 162 comfortably.
What is the head-to-head record between RCB and CSK?
Chennai Super Kings lead the rivalry with 21 wins, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru have 13 wins, with one no result.