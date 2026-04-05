IPL 2026 Dispatch: Hardik Pandya Absence Hurts MI Balance; Sunday Double-Header Set For RCB Vs CSK

Mumbai Indians suffer first loss as Rizvi stars for DC, Rajasthan Royals edge GT via Bishnoi’s four-fer, while RCB vs CSK headlines IPL 2026 Sunday double-header

D
Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Hardik Pandya absence Hurts MI balance; Sunday Double-Header Set For RCB Vs CSK
Rajasthan Royals players celebrating a wicket with Ravi Bishnoi against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. AP Photo
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Mumbai Indians suffered their first loss as Sameer Rizvi’s 90 powered Delhi Capitals to a comfortable chase

  • Rajasthan Royals beat Gujarat Titans by 6 runs, with Ravi Bishnoi’s four-wicket haul proving decisive

  • RCB vs CSK headlines Sunday’s double-header, promising a high-voltage clash between two fan-favourite teams

The IPL 2026 double-header on April 4 delivered contrasting narratives, with one game highlighting a dominant performance and the other producing a last-over thriller.

Delhi Capitals registered a convincing win over Mumbai Indians in the afternoon clash, while Rajasthan Royals edged Gujarat Titans in a high-scoring contest later in Ahmedabad.

While RR continued their unbeaten run and climbed up the table, Gujarat Titans slumped to another defeat. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians faced their first setback, exposing early concerns in team balance.

Individual brilliance once again shaped results across both matches, with Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal starring with the bat, and Ravi Bishnoi delivering a match-winning spell. The double-header also set the tone for upcoming marquee fixtures, with teams already jostling for early control in the standings.

Here are the today's talking points:

MI suffer first loss as Rizvi continues red-hot form

Mumbai Indians suffered their first loss of IPL 2026, going down to Delhi Capitals by six wickets in Delhi, and the absence of Hardik Pandya was clearly felt. With Hardik unavailable, Suryakumar Yadav stepped in to lead the side, but MI looked slightly off-balance in both departments throughout the contest.

Related Content
Tim David in action against Chennai Super Kings for Royal Challengers Bengaluru during IPL 2026 clash at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. - IPL/X
RCB Vs CSK: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 11
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Tim David plays a shot during the Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru. - AP
RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Pummel Super Kings With Towering 250-Run Total - Stats Check
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya celebrates after won the match during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
DC Vs MI, IPL 2026: Why Hardik Pandya Is Not Playing Against Delhi Capitals?
CEO and key members of the RR squad were present in the jersey launch event in Jaipur on Sunday, March 16, 2026. - File
IPL 2026: Check Out New Jerseys Of CSK, MI, RCB And All Teams
Related Content

Batting first, MI managed 162/6 in 20 overs, with Suryakumar himself leading from the front with a composed 51 off 36 balls. However, the rest of the batting unit struggled to accelerate consistently, especially in the middle and death overs, where MI failed to push beyond a par total on a decent surface. The lack of a finisher like Hardik was evident as MI scored just 42 runs in the last five overs.

In response, Delhi Capitals chased the target comfortably, reaching 164/4 in 18.1 overs. Sameer Rizvi played a match-defining knock of 90 off 51 balls, anchoring the chase and taking the game away from MI during the middle overs. Despite a few wickets falling, DC never really lost control of the required rate.

From a tactical standpoint, MI missed Hardik’s dual role badly. There was no sixth bowling option to ease pressure, and the batting lacked the finishing firepower he usually provides. Suryakumar’s captaincy was steady, but the bowling unit struggled to contain runs, especially against Rizvi, as MI stumble in the early stages of the season.

Bishnoi’s four-fer helps RR beat GT in last-over thriller

Rajasthan Royals defeated Gujarat Titans by 6 runs in a nail-biting encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium. RR posted 210/6 in 20 overs, riding on Dhruv Jurel’s 75 off 42 balls and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 55, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi added a quick 31 to power a 70-run opening stand.

In response, Gujarat Titans looked in control at 103/1 after 10 overs, with Sai Sudharsan scoring a fluent 73. However, a dramatic collapse saw them slip to 133/5, losing wickets in clusters during the middle overs.

Ravi Bishnoi turned the game with a brilliant spell of 4/41, removing key batters and breaking GT’s momentum. Despite late hitting from Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada, GT finished at 204/8, falling short by six runs.

Battle of two fan-favourites, RCB vs CSK

The IPL 2026 action shifts into high gear with a Sunday double-header on April 5. While the afternoon game features Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Lucknow Super Giants, the spotlight firmly remains on the evening clash, one of the most anticipated fixtures of the season.

The second match of the day sees Royal Challengers Bengaluru lock horns with Chennai Super Kings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, a venue known for high-scoring thrillers and electric atmosphere.

The RCB vs CSK rivalry remains one of the most iconic in IPL history, driven by massive fan bases and star-studded line-ups. From Virat Kohli’s consistency to CSK’s experienced core led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, the fixture rarely disappoints in terms of intensity and drama.

Heading into this game, RCB hold the upper hand in form. They kicked off their campaign with a dominant chase of 202 in just 15.4 overs, underlining their batting firepower at home. In contrast, CSK have endured a tough start, losing both their opening matches, including a heavy defeat while defending a target.

The head-to-head numbers still favour Chennai Super Kings. Out of 35 meetings, CSK have won 21 matches, while RCB have secured 13 victories, with one match ending in no result. This gives CSK a clear historical edge, although recent results suggest a narrowing gap between the two sides.

Photo Of The Day

GT vs RR, IPL 2026
Tushar Deshpande and Dhruv Jurel celebrating after the win AP Photo/ Ajit Solanki
info_icon

The picture above tells the entire story about how deep the match went. Also the players present in the picture are the biggest reason why RR managed to beat GT on their own homeground in Ahmedabad.

Jurel shone with the bat, scoring 75 runs off 42 balls and helping the team to put up a good total on the scoreboard. On the other hand, Deshpande contributed with the ball by defending 11 runs in the final over with constant yorkers. After winning the match for his team, the right-arm pacer ran off and did the this-is-my-territory kinda celebration.

Quote of the Day

RR captain Riyan Parag revealed the reason behind giving Tushar Deshpande the last over, especially when the bowler had just bowled two overs in the match.

Also, Sandeep Sharma was also available with one over left and given the fact that he is a proven death over specialist, Parag still went with Deshpande for the last over and gave Jofra Archer the penultimate over.

"I was actually going to switch up the order, so credit to Dhruv Jurel for that. He asked me to go Jofra on the 19th. So the plan was, because it was like a three-ball difference, it was 15 off 12. I just wanted to like take a chance, just go fast, as fast as possible, as aggressive as possible. If it comes out, it comes out and it looks really good. If it doesn't, I'll just be sad and go again next time," Parag said in the post-match presentation.

Elsewhere: Islamabad beat Rawalpindiz in PSL 2026

Islamabad United registered a dominant seven-wicket win over Rawalpindiz in Match 12 of PSL 2026 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Asked to bat first, Rawalpindiz managed 156/7 in 20 overs, with Kamran Ghulam top-scoring with a steady 50, while Dian Forrester provided late impetus with an unbeaten 44. However, regular wickets meant they never really built sustained momentum.

In response, Islamabad made light work of the chase, reaching 157/3 in just 14.2 overs, finishing the game with 34 balls to spare. The highlight was Sameer Minhas, who continued his impressive run, smashing a match-winning 70 off 36 balls, including 7 fours and 4 sixes.

Minhas set the tone early with a brisk opening stand, ensuring Islamabad were ahead of the required rate throughout. Contributions from Haider Ali (26 off 16) and Mark Chapman (24 off 7) further accelerated the chase, making it a one-sided finish.

Q

Who won the GT vs RR match on April 4?

A

Rajasthan Royals defeated Gujarat Titans by 6 runs in a last-over thriller in Ahmedabad.

Q

Why did Mumbai Indians lose their first match of IPL 2026?

A

MI struggled without Hardik Pandya, lacking balance in both batting and bowling, as Delhi Capitals chased down 162 comfortably.

Q

What is the head-to-head record between RCB and CSK?

A

Chennai Super Kings lead the rivalry with 21 wins, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru have 13 wins, with one no result.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: David-Patidar Mayhem Engineers Royal Challengers' 42-Run Win

  2. Bhuvneshwar Kumar Scripts History, Becomes First Pacer to Join The 200-Wicket Club In IPL

  3. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Jitesh Sharma Grabs One-Handed Blinder, Stuns Shivam Dube And M Chinnaswamy Stadium Crowd - Watch

  4. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Splendid Shami, Patient Pant Guide Lucknow To First Win Of Season

  5. KKR Vs PBKS Preview, IPL 2026: Beleaguered Knight Riders Seek To Halt Slide Against In-Form Kings

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: India Gear Up For BJK With Play-Off Berth On Their Mind

  2. Atlanta Olympics Bronze Medallist Leander Paes Begins New Innings In Politics; Joins BJP After Storied Tennis Career

  3. Jannik Sinner Defeats Jiri Lehecka In Straight Sets To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

  4. Miami Open 2026: Sinner Downs Lehecka To Complete Sunshine Double

  5. Sabalenka Defeats Gauff To Lift Miami Open 2026 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. 'Rival Who Became Part Of Journey Forever': PV Sindhu Pays Nostalgic Tribute On Carolina Marin's Retirement

  4. Carolina Marin, GOAT Contender And PV Sindhu's Rio Rival, Retires At 32

  5. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu Headline India's Squads; Satwik-Chirag To Feature

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 05, 2026

  2. Assembly Elections 2026: Can The Muslim League Again Play Kingmaker in Kerala?

  3. Cong leader Venugopal files defamation case against Haryana man over 'false allegations'

  4. Villagers In Sambhal Demolish Encroached Madrasa, Mosque, School On Gram Sabha Land

  5. Thirumavalavan opts out of TN Assembly polls to preserve DMK alliance unity

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. Trump says 'good chance' of deal with Iran on April 6

  2. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  3. “No Kings” Movement Sweeps U.S. Cities As Mass Protests Target Trump Policies

  4. War In West Asia: In the Shadow Of Bombs, A Single Iranian Quietly Rescues Cats

  5. Trump’s Regime Change: Why Did He Fire Cabinet Secretary Kristi Noem, Christened 'ICE Barbie' By American Press?

Latest Stories

  1. Weekly Horoscope For April 5–11, 2026: Growth, Stability And New Opportunities For Aries, Virgo And Capricorn

  2. Assembly Elections 2026: In Assam’s Polarised Polls, Kunki Chowdhury Makes A Governance Pitch 

  3. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Crosses Rs 1500 Crore Worldwide, Nears Rs 1000 Cr India Net

  4. 48 Hours Before Hell Will Rain Down: Trump Reminds Iran Of Hormuz Deadline

  5. Jnanpith For Vairamuthu: A Disaster In Our Cultural Milieu

  6. RML Hospital Doctors Perform Rare Life Saving Surgery On Mirror Image Heart Patient

  7. Hanuman Jayanti 2026: Powerful Astrology Remedies To Remove Saturn (Shani) Dosha

  8. 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Indonesia