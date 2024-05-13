Cricket

IPL 2024: What Will You Miss Most About MS Dhoni? Top 5 Fan Poll Questions Of The Year

Recently, one of the fan poll questions on MS Dhoni went viral on social media. Check out the top 5 fan poll questions of the season

X/@ChennaiIPL
MS Dhoni. Photo: X/@ChennaiIPL
info_icon

Indian Premier League fan polls are always interesting to follow. They are sometimes hilarious, sometimes thought-provoking and at times they are very technical too. (Full IPL Coverage)

Recently, one of the fan poll questions on MS Dhoni went viral on social media. The question asked what the fans would miss the most if/when MS Dhoni retires?

The options were a) Helicopter Shot b) Leadership c) Glove work.

While it was expected to be a tricky question for fans with all three aspects of his game having its share of lovers, the answer really made it a one-sided contest.

60% of the fans voted for Dhoni's leadership while his helicopter shot was a distant second with just 29% of votes. His exemplary glove work found only 11% of votes.

Apart from this here is a list of four more such questions to complete the top five fan poll questions of the year.

Q

What would you skip work to watch?

a) Bumrah's yorker

b) Surya's flick for 6

c) Dhoni's walk to bat

Again Dhoni's fans showed their supremacy after this question was asked during Chennai Super Kings' 20-run win over Mumbai Indians early in the tournament.

Fans overwhelmingly voted 74% in favour of skipping their work in favour of watching Dhoni's walk to bat.

Q

What makes a player huff, puff and sweat more?

a) Facing Bumrah

b) Bowling to Russell

c) Mumbai humidity

This fun question was asked during the MI-KKR clash where the Knight Riders won by 24 runs.

Facing Bumrah was what the fans thought the toughest thing to do and 63% of them voted for it but Mumbai's humidity also raked in 19% of votes.

Q

What is most special about Virat Kohli?

a) Batting prowess

b) Fitness

c) His drive for excellence

Now this was a question that divided fans. All three of the options were good answers and fans voted in favour of all. Kohli's fitness emerged the winner with 42% of votes while his drive for excellence was a close second with 32%. His batting prowess intriguingly came last with 26%.

Q

Who rocks the long locks better?

a) MS Dhoni

b) Rahul Tewatia

Poor Rahul Tewatia was pitted against MS Dhoni in one of the most lop-sided fan poll results. Dhoni's long locks won 88% votes but Tewatia also courted 12%.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mumbai Dust Storm: Scary Visuals Of Destruction And Chaos
  2. Srinagar Lok Sabha: Waheed Parra’s Journey from Arrest to Contest
  3. Special Court Grants Bail To JD(S) MLA HD Revanna In Kidnap Case
  4. Maharashtra Farmers’ Onion Crisis
  5. 'Nothing Worth Investigating Shared': Jaishankar On Canadian Probe Into Nijjar’s Death
Entertainment News
  1. Geetanjali Kulkarni Says 'Lampan' Allowed Her To Revisit Her Own Childhood
  2. 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Full List Of Winners – View Pics
  3. Sharmin Segal Keeps Comments Disabled, But Shares 'Heeramandi' BTS Pictures
  4. Megha Sharma Plans Vacation At Jim Corbett & Nainital 'To Unwind, Relax'
  5. Chad Michael Murray Says He Is Open To Returning For 'Freaky Friday' Sequel
Sports News
  1. GT Vs KKR, IPL 2024 LIVE Updates: Toss Delayed Due To Incessant Rain
  2. Federation Cup Athletics 2024: Abha Khatua Sets National Record In Women's Shot Put
  3. IPL 2024: RCB Lose Will Jacks; RR Jos Buttler As First Batch Of English Players Leave
  4. NBA: Injuries, Fatigue 'No Excuse' For Knicks' Heavy Game 4 Defeat - Brunson
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India Gets 85th Chess GM; Nikhat Zareen Into Elorda Cup Round 2
World News
  1. Eight Most Anticipated Films To Look Out For At Cannes Film Festival 2024
  2. Rescue Efforts For Dozens Missing In South Africa Building Collapse Are Boosted By 1 More Survivor
  3. Amache National Historic Site: A Former WWII Incarceration Camp Now A National Park
  4. Trump's Hush Money Trial Arrives At A Pivotal Moment: Star Witness Michael Cohen Takes The Stand
  5. Manchester Man Arrested After Tipping Porta-Potty Trapping Mother And Child Inside
Latest Stories
  1. Egypt Joins Hands With South Africa Against Israel In Genocide Case At World Court
  2. ‘Srikanth’ Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Collects Rs 11.95 Crore In First Weekend, Outperforms ‘12th Fail’
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Allu Arjun, Jr NTR Cast Their Vote, SS Rajamouli Rushes To Polling Booth From Airport
  4. Jaipur: Bomb Threat To 4 Schools, Children Sent Back Home
  5. Elections 2024 FAQs: Is Voter Slip Mandatory To Cast A Vote?
  6. CBSE Class 12 Results Announced | How To Check
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India Gets 85th Chess GM; Nikhat Zareen Into Elorda Cup Round 2
  8. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4 Voting: Over 63% Turnout So Far; Violence Reported In West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh