Indian Premier League fan polls are always interesting to follow. They are sometimes hilarious, sometimes thought-provoking and at times they are very technical too. (Full IPL Coverage)
Recently, one of the fan poll questions on MS Dhoni went viral on social media. The question asked what the fans would miss the most if/when MS Dhoni retires?
The options were a) Helicopter Shot b) Leadership c) Glove work.
While it was expected to be a tricky question for fans with all three aspects of his game having its share of lovers, the answer really made it a one-sided contest.
60% of the fans voted for Dhoni's leadership while his helicopter shot was a distant second with just 29% of votes. His exemplary glove work found only 11% of votes.
Apart from this here is a list of four more such questions to complete the top five fan poll questions of the year.
What would you skip work to watch?
a) Bumrah's yorker
b) Surya's flick for 6
c) Dhoni's walk to bat
Again Dhoni's fans showed their supremacy after this question was asked during Chennai Super Kings' 20-run win over Mumbai Indians early in the tournament.
Fans overwhelmingly voted 74% in favour of skipping their work in favour of watching Dhoni's walk to bat.
What makes a player huff, puff and sweat more?
b) Bowling to Russell
c) Mumbai humidity
This fun question was asked during the MI-KKR clash where the Knight Riders won by 24 runs.
Facing Bumrah was what the fans thought the toughest thing to do and 63% of them voted for it but Mumbai's humidity also raked in 19% of votes.
What is most special about Virat Kohli?
a) Batting prowess
b) Fitness
c) His drive for excellence
Now this was a question that divided fans. All three of the options were good answers and fans voted in favour of all. Kohli's fitness emerged the winner with 42% of votes while his drive for excellence was a close second with 32%. His batting prowess intriguingly came last with 26%.
Who rocks the long locks better?
a) MS Dhoni
b) Rahul Tewatia
Poor Rahul Tewatia was pitted against MS Dhoni in one of the most lop-sided fan poll results. Dhoni's long locks won 88% votes but Tewatia also courted 12%.