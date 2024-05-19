Cricket

IPL 2024 Playoffs Live Streaming: Teams, Schedule, Timings, Venues - All You Need To Know

With the four qualifying teams now confirmed, here is your guide to know everything about the IPL 2024 playoffs

X/@RCBTweets
RCB players celebrate after qualifying for IPL 2024 playoffs. Photo: X/@RCBTweets
info_icon

With Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) 27-run victory over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday the top four of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 was confirmed. (Full Coverage)

RCB completed one of the most astonishing turnaround in the history of the tournament as they strung together six consecutive wins to finish as the fourth best team in the league stage.

CSK on the other hand faced elimination as their inconsistent run continued. Ruturaj Gaikwad in his debut captaincy stint with CSK could only take the defending champions to the fifth spot.

Despite both RCB and CSK having 14 points at the end of their league stage campaign, the 27-run victory by the Faf du Plessis-led side helped them to get above the defending champions on net run rate.

With the four qualifying teams now confirmed, here is your guide to know everything about the IPL 2024 playoffs.

Which Teams Have Qualified For IPL 2024 Playoffs?

Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the four teams that have made it to the IPL 2024 playoffs.

What Is The Schedule Of IPL 2024 Playoffs?

Qualifier 1

Tuseday, May 21: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals/Sunrisers Hyderabad

Eliminator

Wednesday, May 22: Sunrisers Hyderabad/Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Qualifier 2

Friday, May 24: Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1

Final

Sunday, May 26: Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2

Where Will The IPL 2024 Playoffs Be Played?

Qualifier 1 and Eliminator are at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad while Qualfier 2 and the Final are at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

What Are The Timings Of IPL 2024 Playoffs?

All four playoff matches begin from 7.30 PM IST.

IPL 2024 Playoffs Live Streaming Details

In India, the IPL 2024 Playoffs will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.

The live streaming of the IPL 2024 Playoffs will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.

In Pakistan, live streaming of the Indian Premier League 2024 playoff matches will be available on the Tapmad TV app and website. It will also be available to stream on Yupp TV.

In Bangladesh, the IPL 2024 playoff matches can be live-streamed on Gazi TV.

The IPL 2024 playoff matches will be live-streamed on Yupp TV in Sri Lanka and Nepal.

