RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Tickets Worth Rs 4K Sold At Rs 20K In Black In Bengaluru - Report

Complimentary tickets given to the members of the Karnataka State Cricket Association's members for free were also being reportedly sold for Rs 14,000

RCB captain Faf du Plessis with CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwas at the toss
With the demand for the tickets of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) playoff decider game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on a high, black market has become active with exorbitant prices being charged for tickets. (Follow Live | Preview )

According to a report in The Hindu, an RCB fan who bought the ticket on May 17 had to buy it for Rs 15,000. The original price for the ticket was Rs 4,800.

On May 18, the day of the match, the prices rose even further with the report stating that ticket priced Rs 2,990 was being offered for Rs 13,000 in the black market.

One RCB fan, according to the above-mentioned report, was disappointed as he could not buy a Rs 20,000 ticket that was originally priced at Rs 4,000.

Complimentary tickets given to the members of the Karnataka State Cricket Association's members for free were also being reportedly sold for Rs 14,000.

Cubbon Road, Queens Road, Tonic Signal, near Cubbon Park metro station, and some other places were the areas where these tickets were being sold. All these spots are near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Apart from being sold in person, these tickets were being also brought over the phone. These sellers took payment in advance and then met the buyers to hand them the tickets.

The report also mentions how due to enormous demand, cyber criminals were also trying to fraud people.

The RCB-CSK match is of utmost importance for both the teams as it decides the last team which will get through to the playoffs. RCB are currently on a five-match winning streak that has catapulted them from the bottom of the table to a chance to finish in the top 4.

A win by over 18 runs or within 18.1 overs will push RCB into playoffs. For CSK, a win will be enough. However, they can even qualify after losing if they do not let RCB fulfill the above-mentioned criteria.

