RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Will It Be The Last Match For MS Dhoni?

Jersey No. 7, the best finisher in cricket history, the man who guided the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to five championship titles of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mahendra Singh Dhoni, is ready for the crucial match between CSK and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M Chinnaswamy today (May 18, Saturday) that might be the LAST time the 42-year-old will be seen on the field. (Full Coverage )
"Mahi bhai (Dhoni) and I (Virat Kohli) will be playing again, maybe for the last time, who knows?" said the RCB hero Virat Kohli ahead of the RCB vs CSK, IPL 2024 match. And since then fans could not stop but ponder over the possibility that it might indeed be MS Dhoni's last appearance on the cricket ground.
The scene at M Chidambaram during CSK's last home game in the 2024 Indian Premier League season was a sight to behold, with the crowd and thousands of fans honoring their favourite, Dhoni. Many interpreted this tribute as an indication of what it might be like if today remains his final appearance in the yellow jersey no. 7.
MS Dhoni's Last IPL Match? Rain Will Decide
After winning the 2023 IPL title the former CSK captain MS Dhoni had announced that he would play just one more year as a gesture of gratitude towards fans. Now, as the 2024 season unfolds, it marks the fulfillment of the promise. The bittersweet moment for the 'Thala' era has arrived!
Both CSK and RCB are standing on the door of the playoffs, but only one will make it through. Who would that be? One of the scenarios makes rain the master of their fate. If it rains today at M Chinnaswamy, the defending champions will secure a berth at the knockout stage, and Dhoni will be seen for one or two more games at the crease.
However, if RCB take control and win the match by more than 18 runs or chase the target in 18.1 overs, they will enter the playoff rounds, extending their winning streak to six matches on the trot.
With 14 points from 13 games, CSK led by Ruturaj Gaikwad has the second-best NNR of +0.528. They stand fourth on the table, while RCB led by Faf Du Plessis stands seventh with 12 points from 13 games and a NNR of +0.387.
Weather Report:
As per AccuWeather, Bengaluru come matchday, will be super cloudy with probability of precipitation at 62% and probability of thunderstorm at 37. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 7km/h. The Chinnaswamy crowd could expect a result-producing game, though the rain gods could make a visit.