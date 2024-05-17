RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Chennai Super Kings in match No. 68 of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Both the franchises are well and truly still in the IPL 2024 playoff contention making the contest a mouth-watering one. (More Cricket News| Prediction)
The Faf Du Plessis-led side come into the contest on the back of a 47-run victory against the Delhi Capitals at the Chinnaswamy. On the other side, are Chennai Super Kings who are also coming into the key, crucial fixture after their commanding five-wicket win over Sam Curran’s Punjab Kings
Before the RCB Vs CSK match gets underway, here are all the key facts and figures from the rivalry.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Chennai Super Kings: Head-To-Head Record
RCB and CSK have faced off 32 times in the IPL so far with the Chennai-based franchise winning 21 and the men from Bengaluru bagging just 10 wins with one no-result.
RCB Vs CSK: Highest Run-Scorers
Former RCB captain Virat Kohli holds the record for the most runs scored in the fixture with 1020 runs. MS Dhoni is second behind Kohli with 751 runs, while Suresh Raina is close-third on the charts with 710.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Chennai Super Kings : Highest Wicket-Takers
The Chennai Super Kings dominate the bowling charts in the rivalry with the top 4 from the men in Yellow. Ravindra Jadeja leads with 18, while Dwayne Bravo, Albie Morkel and Muttiah Muralidaran bagging 17, 16 and 15 wickets respectively.
RCB Vs CSK: Highest Individual Score
Chennai Super Kings and India middle-order batter Shivam Dube has the highest individual score in the fixture, scoring an unbeaten 95 back in 2022.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Chennai Super Kings : Best Bowling Figures
Ashish Nehra’s 4/10 is the best bowling figures in the RCB-CSK rivalry. The left-arm seamer broke the back of the RCB unit bowling 15 dots and picking up four wickets at the Chinnaswamy in 2015.