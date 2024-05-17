Cricket

RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Chennai Super Kings in match No. 68 of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

RCB vs GT, IPL 2024, AP photo
Royal Challengers Bengaluru currently have eight points from 11 games in Indian Premier League 2024. Photo: AP
info_icon

Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Chennai Super Kings in match No. 68 of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Both the franchises are well and truly still in the IPL 2024 playoff contention making the contest a mouth-watering one. (More Cricket News| Prediction)

The Faf Du Plessis-led side come into the contest on the back of a 47-run victory against the Delhi Capitals at the Chinnaswamy. On the other side, are Chennai Super Kings who are also coming into the key, crucial fixture after their commanding five-wicket win over Sam Curran’s Punjab Kings

Before the RCB Vs CSK match gets underway, here are all the key facts and figures from the rivalry.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Chennai Super Kings: Head-To-Head Record

RCB and CSK have faced off 32 times in the IPL so far with the Chennai-based franchise winning 21 and the men from Bengaluru bagging just 10 wins with one no-result. 

RCB Vs CSK: Highest Run-Scorers

Former RCB captain Virat Kohli holds the record for the most runs scored in the fixture with 1020 runs. MS Dhoni is second behind Kohli with 751 runs, while Suresh Raina is close-third on the charts with 710. 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Chennai Super Kings : Highest Wicket-Takers

The Chennai Super Kings dominate the bowling charts in the rivalry with the top 4 from the men in Yellow. Ravindra Jadeja leads with 18, while Dwayne Bravo, Albie Morkel and Muttiah Muralidaran bagging 17, 16 and 15 wickets respectively.

Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni gestures in the field during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Chennai, India, Sunday, May 12, 2024. - (AP Photo/R. Parthibhan)
IPL 2024: Will MS Dhoni Carry On For Two More Years? CSK Coach Michael Hussey Hopes So

BY PTI

RCB Vs CSK: Highest Individual Score

Chennai Super Kings and India middle-order batter Shivam Dube has the highest individual score in the fixture, scoring an unbeaten 95 back in 2022.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Chennai Super Kings : Best Bowling Figures

Ashish Nehra’s 4/10 is the best bowling figures in the RCB-CSK rivalry. The left-arm seamer  broke the back of the RCB unit bowling 15 dots and picking up four wickets at the Chinnaswamy in 2015. 

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Car Showroom Firing: Shooter Killed In Encounter With Police
  2. Nepal Bans Indian Spice Brands Everest And MDH Over Safety Concerns
  3. Reporter's Guarantee | Odisha Politics: BJP vs BJD, Modi vs Patnaik Showdown
  4. Kapil Sibal Elected As President Of Supreme Court Bar Association
  5. Why Does Modi Never Hold Press Conferences? PM Answers Million-Dollar Question
Entertainment News
  1. Ranbir Kapoor-Sai Pallavi Starrer 'Ramayana's Working Title REVEALED!
  2. Did Shraddha Kapoor Go On A Vacation In The Mountains With Rumoured BF Rahul Mody? Fans Share Proof!
  3. 2024 ACM Awards Winners List: Lainey Wilson And Chris Stapleton Dominate The Night With Top Honours
  4. Song Da-eun Faces Backlash After Further Hinting At Her Romantic Involvement With BTS' Jimin
  5. 'Bitter Sweet Hell' Teaser Review: Kim Hee-sun Reluctantly Teams Up With Her Seemingly Suspicious MIL Lee Hye-young
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Neeraj Chopra And Jakub Vadlejch To Compete At Golden Spike In Ostrava
  2. Almeria 0-2 Barcelona, La Liga: Fermin Lopez At The Double In Easy Blaugrana Win
  3. IPL 2024: SRH Enter Playoffs After Match Against GT Called Off Due To Rain - In Pics
  4. Italian Open: Aryna Sabalenka Defeats Collins To Set Up Iga Swiatek Rematch
  5. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
World News
  1. ICJ Genocide Case Hearing: South Africa Says This May Be Court's 'Last Chance' To Act; Israel To Respond Today
  2. ‘The Most Absurd Paradox’: Kim Jong-Un's Sister Denies North Korea Exporting Weapons to Russia
  3. WNBA 2024 Season: Unlock Every Game with WNBA League Pass– Here's How Much It Costs
  4. Cannes Film Festival 2024: Ticket Prices Revealed - How Much Does It Cost To Attend?
  5. Google And Harvard Scientists Release Most Detailed Map Of Human Brain After A Decade Of Research
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup