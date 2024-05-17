Cricket

RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Chennai Super Kings Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2024: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Chennai Super Kings in arguably the match of the season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 18

BCCI
A glimpse from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Chennai Super Kings match 1 of the 2024 Indian Premier League. Photo: BCCI
RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2024: The Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Chennai Super Kings in arguably the match of the season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 18. (Full Coverage| More Cricket News)

Both the sides are still very much in contention for one last IPL 2024 playoff spot. RCB’s season started off in a disastrous manner but found momentum mid-day to give them a chance to qualify. 

On the other hand, the Chennai Super Kings have had a season full of injuries, players flying back for national duty much before and an un-like CSK season full of XI chopping.

Predicted Playing XIs For RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Match

RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf Du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik, Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson

Impact Substitute: Yash Dayal

CSK: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana

Impact Substitute: Deepak Chahar

RCB Vs CSK, Match 68 Pitch Report

The surface at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has runs written all over it. The flat nature allows the batters to play through the line and trust the bounce. The batters will get complete value for their shots. 

Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar (trade), Vyshak Vijaykumar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Tom Curran, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan

IPL 2024: RR vs RCB - Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia
RCB's Virat Kohli Opens Up On Living Life On Regret-Free Retirement Lane

BY PTI

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Devon Conway (withdrawn), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Chowdhary, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly, Richard Gleeson (replacement for Devon Conway)

RCB Vs CSK, Head-To-Head Record

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have faced the Chennai Super Kings 32 times in the IPL. CSK have stamped their authority in the rivalry by winning 21 games. However, with a chance to qualify, RCB might bring their best foot forward this time around. 

RCB Vs CSK, Match 68 Weather Report

The weather in Bengaluru come matchday might have guests not leaving for a while. There are thunderstorms, rains expected that could play spoilsport. The probability of precipitation stands at 78% with probability of thunderstorms at 34% according to AccuWeather. 

