Cricket

RCB's Virat Kohli Opens Up On Living Life On Regret-Free Retirement Lane

Kohli's appetite for runs and centuries has already got him a record eighth ton in the IPL this season and he continues to lead the scoring charts with a mind-boggling 661 runs from 13 games for Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Virat Kohli
IPL 2024: RR vs RCB Photo: AP/Pankaj Nangia
info_icon

Bengaluru, May 16: Well aware that he "can't keep going forever", Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli wants to give everything he has to his cricket career because he once he is done, he says he would be "gone" and won't be seen "for a while." (More Cricket News)

Kohli's appetite for runs and centuries has already got him a record eighth ton in the IPL this season and he continues to lead the scoring charts with a mind-boggling 661 runs from 13 games for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

In a video posted by RCB on social media, the 35-year-old said the desire to live a regret-free life keeps him going.

"So, it's just about not leaving any undone business behind and not having any regrets later, which I'm very sure of I won't. Once I'm done, I'll be gone; you won't see me for a while.

"So, I want to give it everything I have till the time I play and that's the only thing that keeps me going," said Kohli when asked what keeps him hungry.

Kohli was picked by RCB soon after he led India to title triumph in the 2008 Under-19 World Cup and he has continued to be with the franchise ever since.

A glimpse from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Chennai Super Kings match 1 of the 2024 Indian Premier League. - BCCI
RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2024: What's At Stake In Massive Clash Featuring Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni?

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"I think, as sportsmen, we do have an end date to our careers, so I'm just working backwards, I don't want to finish my career thinking what if I had done this on that particular day because I can't keep going on and on forever," he added.

The former India captain is part of the Indian squad for the icc-t20-world-cup">T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies beginning next month.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh had recently opined that RCB should think about giving back the team's captaincy to Kohli, saying he has an ideal combination of intent, commitment and aggression to take the side forward from the next season.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Man Arrested For Attacking Female TTE On Train In Kerala
  2. SC Directs Union To Deport 17 Foreigners Languishing In Assam Detention Centre
  3. AI-Driven Traffic Management System Set To Go Live In Sikkim From May 25
  4. Geeta, Hearing And Speech Impaired Woman Brought Home From Pakistan, To Appear For Class 8 Exam
  5. Chhattisgarh Top Cop Urges Google To Take Action Over Bogus Customer Care Numbers
Entertainment News
  1. 'Heeramandi' Actor Jason Shah On His Break-Up With Anusha Dandekar: Didn’t Really Understand Me
  2. Richa Soni Is Eager To Play Evil Villain Who Is ‘Psychotic And Malicious’
  3. All Eyes Are On Francis Ford Coppola In Cannes. Sound Familiar?
  4. Cannes 2024: Rajpal Yadav Makes His Debut With 'Kaam Chalu Hai' Director Palaash Muchhal
  5. Janhvi Kapoor Shares Karan Johar's Message For 'Superstar Singer 3' Contestant
Sports News
  1. NBA: LeBron James Attends Draft Combine To Watch Son Bronny Play
  2. Sunil Chhetri Announces Retirement: A Look Back At His Remarkable Sporting Career And Goals - In Pics
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Soak In Chhetri's Retirement Announcement; Badminton Eyes Shift Towards Thailand
  4. FA Cup Final, Manchester Derby: Erik Ten Hag Vows To Bring Trophy Back To Old Trafford
  5. RCB's Virat Kohli Opens Up On Living Life On Regret-Free Retirement Lane
World News
  1. Fire At A Residential Building In Germany Leaves 3 People Dead And 2 With Grave Injuries
  2. 'India Reaching Moon, Children Falling In Gutter Here': Pak Lawmaker's Speech Goes Viral | LISTEN IN
  3. Slovakia PM Fico 'Not In Life-Threatening Condition'; Assassination Attempt Caught On Cam
  4. France Declares Emergency In Island Protesting Over A Vote Held 17,000 KMs Away | Here's Why
  5. Pro-Palestinian Protesters Place Fake Bloody Corpses At Home Of University Of Michigan Official
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup