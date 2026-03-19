IPL 2026: Yuzvendra Chahal Quits Alcohol To 'Take Care' Of His Body As Focus Shifts To PBKS

Chahal has played 14 of the team's 17 games last season, ending with 16 wickets at an economy rate of 9.56. Punjab Kings had shelled out Rs 18 crore for the spinner at the IPL 2025 mega auction

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Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates a wicket for Punjab Kings
Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates a wicket for Punjab Kings Photo: X/@PunjabKingsIPL
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Yuzvendra Chahal has revealed that he has quit alcohol ahead of IPL 2026

  • The cricketer wants to focus on his IPL side, PBKS for the new season

  • Punjab Kings finished as runners-up in the previous edition

Yuzvendra Chahal has quit alcohol to become a fitter cricketer, allowing him to give his "150 per cent" for his franchise Punjab Kings in the IPL beginning on March 28.

Punjab Kings finished as runners-up in the previous edition. It was their first final appearance since 2014.

Speaking on South African great AB de Villiers' YouTube channel, Chahal revealed that he has not had alcohol in more than six months besides sharing his struggles with injuries last season.

"After the KKR [Kolkata Knight Riders] game, my hip got fractured and later in the tournament my knuckle got fractured. So in the semi-final [Qualifiers] and final, I was not able to bowl my proper legspin and all," said Chahal.

"But this year I [wanted] to take care of my body first and I have one good news for you, I stopped alcohol. It's been more than six months.

"Now, I'm 35, I want to be more active and give my 150 per cent for my team. As a senior bowler and senior player, people will see me [and think] 'this guy, we have to learn something from him.'"

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Chahal played 14 of the team's 17 games last season, ending with 16 wickets at an economy rate of 9.56. Punjab Kings had shelled out Rs 18 crore for Chahal at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

He last played for India in 2023 and was part of the triumphant squad at the 2024 T20 World Cup but did not get to play.

Punjab Kings open their 2026 campaign against Gujarat Titans at home on March 31.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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