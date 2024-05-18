Cricket

RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Who Qualifies If Today's Match Is Washed Out Due To Bengaluru Weather?

Here is everything you want to know on who will qualify if heavens open up over the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru today

X/@RCBTweets
RCB captain Faf du Plessis Photo: X/@RCBTweets
info_icon

Who qualifies if today's RCB vs CSK match is washed out due to Bengaluru weather? (Key StatsPreview )

This is the question on everyone's mind right now. With the weather in Bengaluru playing games, it is very important for fans to know whether their favourite team qualifies for the playoffs in case of a washout or not.

Here is everything you want to know on who will qualify if heavens open up over the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru today.

RCB Vs CSK Bengaluru Weather Update

CSK vs RR IPL 2024 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Rajasthan Royal (RR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. - AP
RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Will It Rain Today At The M Chinnaswamy Stadium? Know Bengaluru's Weather Forecast

BY Outlook Sports Desk

As per weather.com, there is a severe rainfall alert issued for Bengaluru today. The weather predictor currently shows 90% chances of rain from 6 pm to 9 pm in Bengaluru. Even after that the forecast is not a good one. Between 9 pm to 11 pm the chances of rain are 50%-70%.

As per weather.com there is 100% chance of precipitation in Bengaluru tonight.

RCB Vs CSK Who Will Qualify In Case Of Washout

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's incredible turnaround will come to a screeching halt if rain does not allow a result at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight. Chennai Super Kings on the other hand will get into top 4 in case of a washout.

RCB will have only 13 points if points are shared today while CSK will secure a top 4 finish through the result which will take them to 15 points.

RCB Vs CSK Playoff Qualification Scenario

MS Dhoni in action during the first match of IPL 2024 against RCB. - BCCI
RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Will It Be The Last Match For MS Dhoni?

BY Outlook Sports Desk

RCB have six wins and seven defeats in 13 games while CSK have seven wins and six defeats in the same number of matches.

In case of an RCB victory, the Faf du Plessis-led side will tie with CSK on points with both having 14 points. However, RCB need to get better on net run rate if they want to eclipse CSK on the points table.

If RCB bat first, they need to win the match by 18 runs and if they bat second, du Plessis' men will need to finish the chase in 18.1 overs.

So even after a loss CSK can win if they lose by less than 18 runs or they force RCB batters to bat beyond 18.1 overs in a chase.

Which Teams Have Already Qualified For Playoffs

Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have already secured a top 4 finish. Only one spot remains and that will be decided tonight.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Youth Congress Protest Against Kerala CM Over Law And Order In State, Burn His Effigy
  2. Outlook News Wrap May 18: AAP's Bibhav Kumar Arrested, Riots In Kyrgyzstan, Indian Film Personalities At Cannes And More
  3. Rajasthan: POCSO Court Convicts 2 For Raping 14-Year-Old Girl, Burning Her In Coal Furnace
  4. NEET Paper Solver Gang Busted In Delhi, Four Held
  5. Swati Maliwal Assault Row: 'Fell On The Floor', 'Hit Multiple Times'; Medical Report Reveals Bruises On Face, Leg
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Young Woman And The Sea’: Rebel Wilson, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Olive Abercrombie Charm Audiences At LA Premiere – View Pics
  2. Suhasi Dhami On How She Bonds With Vineet Kumar: 'Our Lunch Breaks Are Full Of Shared Happiness'
  3. Janhvi Kapoor Showers Praise On 'Superstar Singer 3' Contestant's 'Tumse Milke Dil Ka' Act
  4. It Took A Long Time But It Was Worth It: Karuna Pandey On Finding Fame With ‘Pushpa Impossible’
  5. 'Taarak Mehta' Star Deepti Sadhwani Shines In Thigh-High Slit Gold Sequin Gown At Cannes
Sports News
  1. Sports News Live Updates Today: Nikhat Zareen, Minakshi Strike Gold At Elorda Cup
  2. RR Vs KKR, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Look Forward To
  3. RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Host Chennai Super Kings In Do-Or-Die
  4. Brentford Vs Newcastle: Preview, Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players, Pre-match Comments
  5. Elorda Cup 2024: Nikhat Zareen, Minakshi Clinch Gold As India Finish With 12 Medals
World News
  1. Yemen's Houthi Rebels Claim Shooting Down Another US MQ-9 Reaper Drone As Footage Shows Wreckage
  2. Flash Floods Due To Unusually Heavy Seasonal Rains Kill At Least 50 People In Western Afghanistan
  3. Russian Forces Capture Civilians From Ukraine's Vovchansk, Use Them As ' Human Shields': Reports
  4. Chris Hemsworth Shares How Working With Wife Elsa Pataky Feels Like A 'Date Night'
  5. Behind Aurorae Lighting Up Skies Across The Globe, A Warning For More Solar Storms?
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup