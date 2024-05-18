RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Who Qualifies If Today's Match Is Washed Out Due To Bengaluru Weather?

This is the question on everyone's mind right now. With the weather in Bengaluru playing games, it is very important for fans to know whether their favourite team qualifies for the playoffs in case of a washout or not.
Here is everything you want to know on who will qualify if heavens open up over the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru today.
RCB Vs CSK Bengaluru Weather Update
As per weather.com, there is a severe rainfall alert issued for Bengaluru today. The weather predictor currently shows 90% chances of rain from 6 pm to 9 pm in Bengaluru. Even after that the forecast is not a good one. Between 9 pm to 11 pm the chances of rain are 50%-70%.
As per weather.com there is 100% chance of precipitation in Bengaluru tonight.
RCB Vs CSK Who Will Qualify In Case Of Washout
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's incredible turnaround will come to a screeching halt if rain does not allow a result at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight. Chennai Super Kings on the other hand will get into top 4 in case of a washout.
RCB will have only 13 points if points are shared today while CSK will secure a top 4 finish through the result which will take them to 15 points.
RCB Vs CSK Playoff Qualification Scenario
RCB have six wins and seven defeats in 13 games while CSK have seven wins and six defeats in the same number of matches.
In case of an RCB victory, the Faf du Plessis-led side will tie with CSK on points with both having 14 points. However, RCB need to get better on net run rate if they want to eclipse CSK on the points table.
If RCB bat first, they need to win the match by 18 runs and if they bat second, du Plessis' men will need to finish the chase in 18.1 overs.
So even after a loss CSK can win if they lose by less than 18 runs or they force RCB batters to bat beyond 18.1 overs in a chase.
Which Teams Have Already Qualified For Playoffs
Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have already secured a top 4 finish. Only one spot remains and that will be decided tonight.