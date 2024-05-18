Cricket

RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Will It Rain Today At The M Chinnaswamy Stadium? Know Bengaluru's Weather Forecast

RCB vs CSK IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Chennai Super Kings. M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Virtual quarterfinal. Does it get bigger than that? Faf Du Plessis' men will take on the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK in match No. 68 of the IPL 2024 in Bengaluru on Saturday evening.

RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Chennai Super Kings. M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Virtual quarterfinal. Does it get bigger than that? Faf Du Plessis’ men will take on the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK in match No. 68 of the IPL 2024 in Bengaluru on Saturday evening. (Key Stats | Preview )

Both teams are well and truly in contention for the last playoff spot with Chennai Super Kings slightly ahead with an extra win. RCB have 12 points in 13 games, while CSK have accumulated 14 with a better net run rate. 

But with respect to form, Faf Du Plessis and Co. are ahead in the race after five wins on the trot. CSK have won two in their last four. Bengaluru enter the fixture on the back of a thumping victory over the Capitals. Chennai, on the other hand, beat the Rajasthan Royals at home. 

Bengaluru Weather Report For Saturday, May 18

Photo: AccuWeather
As per AccuWeather, Bengaluru come matchday, will be super cloudy with probability of precipitation at 62% and probability of thunderstorm at 37. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 7km/h. The Chinnaswamy crowd could expect a result-producing game, though the rain gods could make a visit. 

Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mayank Dagar, Glenn Maxwell, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Alzarri Joseph, Manoj Bhandage, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni, Devon Conway (withdrawn), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Chowdhary, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly, Richard Gleeson (replacement for Devon Conway)

