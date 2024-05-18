RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings Invite Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Bat First; Check Playing XIs

Impact Substitutes:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Swapnil Singh, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma
Chennai Super Kings: Shivam Dube, Sameer Rizvi , Prashant Solanki, Shaik Rasheed, Mukesh Choudhary
Toss Update
Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and have opted to field
Playing XIs:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj
Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana
Pitch Report
It hasn't rained much since Yesterday barring slight drizzles. There was a bit of moisture in the pitch in the last game played here but things are not the same today. The square boundaries are 60 metres each and down the ground, it is 70 metres. The pitch looks rock-hard and a lot of runs are on the cards. There is no grass but a few cracks which can help spinners.
Weather Update
It has not rained for a few hours and the weather looks pleasant at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Players are out on the field and bowlers are marking their run-ups. Toss in a few minutes.
RCB Vs CSK, Head-To-Head Record
Both teams have played each other 32 times in the IPL. CSK have won 21 matches whereas RCB won in only 10 games. One match ended without any result.
RCB Vs CSK, Full Squads:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Swapnil Singh, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Himanshu Sharma, Mayank Dagar, Manoj Bhandage, Tom Curran, Alzarri Joseph, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar
Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Sameer Rizvi, Prashant Solanki, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Mitchell Santner, Richard Gleeson, RS Hangargekar, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish
RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2024, Live Blog
Welcome to the live coverage of match 68 of the IPL 2024 played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. The fourth team for the playoffs will be decided after the match is finished. This game holds so much importance as it may be the last match of MS Dhoni playing in the Yellow colours. RCB can also qualify if so many things go in their way. RCB need to win the match by 18 runs if they bat first and will have to win the match with 11 or more balls to spare if they bat second. There is a high chance of the match being washed out due to the rain. If that happens, CSK will qualify for the playoffs. The scenarios are not in favour of RCB but they will be hoping for a full-fledged game at their home venue. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the RCB vs CSK match in the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)