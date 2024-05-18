Cricket

RCB Vs CSK, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings Invite Royal Challengers Bengaluru To Bat First; Check Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2024 Live Updates: The fourth team for the playoffs will be decided after match no. 68 of the IPL 2024 is concluded. Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Chennai Super Kings in the most important match of the season. This game holds so much importance as it may be the last match of MS Dhoni playing in the Yellow colours. RCB can also qualify if so many things go in their way. However, the weather in the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is not pleasant. There is a high chance of the match being washed out due to the rain. If that happens, CSK will qualify for the playoffs. RCB need to win the match by 18 runs if they bat first and will have to win the match with 11 or more balls to spare if they bat second. The scenarios are not in favour of RCB but they will be hoping for a full-fledged game at their home venue. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the RCB vs CSK match in the IPL 2024, here