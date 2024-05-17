Royal Challengers Bengaluru will go head to head against Chennai Super Kings in match No. 68 of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 18. (Prediction|More Cricket News)
Both the sides are still very much in contention for one last IPL 2024 playoff spot. RCB’s season started off in a disastrous manner but found momentum mid-day to give them a chance to qualify.
The Faf Du Plessis-led side enters the contest following a 47-run victory against the Delhi Capitals at the Chinnaswamy. Meanwhile, the Chennai Super Kings are also approaching this crucial fixture with confidence after securing a five-wicket win over Sam Curran’s Punjab Kings.
Currently, CSK is on fourth spot with seven wins and RCB is on sixth place with six wins.
RCB Vs CSK Head-To-Head
RCB and CSK have faced off 32 times in the IPL so far with the Chennai winning 21 and the men from Bengaluru bagging just 10 wins with one no-result.
When is RCB vs CSK Indian Premier League 2024 match?
RCB will go head to head against CSK in match No. 68 of the 2024 Indian Premier League at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 18 at 7:30pm IST.
Where to watch the RCB vs CSK Indian Premier League 2024 match on TV?
In India, the RCB vs CSK IPL 2024 match will be telecast live on Star Sports TV channels. In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast the match live and the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.
Where to watch RCB vs CSK, IPL 2024 match online in India?
The live streaming of the RCB vs CSK cricket match will be available on the JioCinema app and website in India.