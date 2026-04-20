IPL Dispatch: Lalit Modi Rubbishes KP's The Hundred Comparison; Varun Strikes Defiant Note

Kolkata Knight Riders' Varun Chakravarthy, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag during their Indian Premier League match at the Eden Gardens. Photo: AP/Bikas Das

Kolkata Knight Riders' Varun Chakravarthy, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag during their Indian Premier League match at the Eden Gardens. Photo: AP/Bikas Das