KKR Vs RR, IPL 2026: Who is Yash Raj Punja? 19-Year-Old Who Debuted For Rajasthan Royals Against Kolkata Knight Riders

Punja's leg-spin is known to have variations with the ability to turn the ball and generate extra bounce and also bowling googlies. Punja scalped a sole wicket on his debut, removing Ramandeep Singh in the match

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Yash Raj Punja
Yash Raj Punja in action for the Rajasthan Royals Photo: IPL
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Yash Raj Punja made his debut for RR against KKR

  • The 19-year-old scalped one wicket on his debut

  • Punja hails from Karnataka and trained at the Rahul Dravid academy

Karnataka leg-spinner Yash Raj Punja was added to the playing XI of Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League 2026 fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 19.

The 19-year-old was acquired by the Royals for a base price of INR 30 lakhs at the IPL 2026 auction. Punja, who hails from Mangalore, caught the eye when he became the second-highest wicket-taker at the Maharaja Cup 2025, wherein he scalped 23 wickets in 10 matches at an average of 12.48.

Punja's leg-spin is known to have variations with the ability to turn the ball and generate extra bounce and also bowling googlies. Punja scalped a sole wicket on his debut, removing Ramandeep Singh in the match.

Who is Yash Raj Punja?

Yash Raj Punja, was born on June 26, 2006 in Abu Dhabi to Indian parents Dheeraj and Shilpa Punja. He is tall, standing approximately 6'5 and is affiliated to the Karnataka domestic team.

Punja grew up in UAE, where he attended Cambridge High School in Abu Dhabi. Punja officially started his cricketing career as a seam bowler but switched to leg-spin after the advice of his elder brother, Yodhin Punja.

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In 2023, Punja moved to Bengaluru where he trained at the Rahul Dravid academy. He began playing first-division cricket in Karnataka and was also a net bowler for Rajasthan Royals in their 2024 training camp in the UAE, where his skills attracted the franchise's attention.

In 2024, former West Indian pacer Ian Bishop highlighted the youngster on social media after spotting him as a net bowler, boosting his early visibility.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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