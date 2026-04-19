PBKS Vs LSG Toss Update, IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants Fielding First - Check Playing XIs

Captains Shreyas Iyer (left) and Rishabh Pant at the toss for the Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match in Indian Premier League 2026. Photo: X/Indian Premier League

Captains Shreyas Iyer (left) and Rishabh Pant at the toss for the Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants match in Indian Premier League 2026. Photo: X/Indian Premier League