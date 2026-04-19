PBKS Vs LSG Toss Update, IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants Fielding First - Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
Lucknow Super Giants won toss, chose to bowl against Punjab Kings
Punjab on top of standings with four wins from five games
LSG seek reset after back-to-back losses
Punjab Kings welcome Lucknow Super Giants in match 29 of Indian Premier League 2026 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, Punjab on Sunday (April 19).
PBKS Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Toss Update
Lucknow Super Giants' skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to field first against Punjab Kings. Pant said his elbow was much better after the injury he suffered in the previous game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. His opposite number Shreyas Iyer said he didn't mind losing the toss.
PBKS Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Playing XIs
Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Punjab Kings Impact substitutes list: Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, M Siddharth, Mohsin Khan
Lucknow Super Giants Impact substitutes list: Abdul Samad, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Matthew Breetzke, Mayank Yadav, Himmat Singh
Table-toppers Punjab are riding high as the only team still unbeaten in the tournament, and seeking their third home win in an impressive campaign. Their opponents Lucknow are looking to reset after back-to-back losses, and relieved with the knowledge that their captain Rishabh Pant is fit again after the elbow injury.