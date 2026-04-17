IPL Dispatch: Shreyas Iyer Red-Hot As Skipper, Jasprit Bumrah’s Wicket Drought Deepens

“To be very honest, I don't have much to say right now. I think we really need to go back on the drawing board and see where are we lacking. Is it individuals? Is it as a group? Is it as planning? We'll just figure it out and see what we can do next. They just outbeated us. They bowled better, they batted better, they fielded better, definitely, and that costed us the game. We really need to see, do we need to make some difficult calls or do we need to keep continuing and hope that we'll turn things around. These are some hard questions which eventually we need to answer and yeah, ownership has to be taken.”