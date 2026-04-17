IPL Dispatch: Shreyas Iyer Red-Hot As Skipper, Jasprit Bumrah’s Wicket Drought Deepens

Summary of this article
Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets in Match 24 of IPL 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium on April 16
Arshdeep Singh reached 100 IPL wickets for Punjab Kings, becoming the first bowler to achieve the milestone for the franchise during the match
At the bottom of the table, the three most successful IPL franchises, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders (13 titles combined)
The struggles continued for Mumbai Indians as Punjab Kings produced a composed, controlled chase to outclass them by seven wickets in the Indian Premier League 2026 on Thursday, 16 April. MI once again lacked control in key phases. Punjab Kings stayed ahead through the middle overs and finished the chase with ease, deepening Mumbai’s uneven start to the season.
Early in the season, an unusual pattern has already taken shape at the bottom of the table. The league’s three most decorated franchises, carrying a combined 13 IPL titles, are all under pressure.
Chennai Super Kings (5 titles), Mumbai Indians (5) and Kolkata Knight Riders (3) are struggling for rhythm. None have managed to build consistent momentum.
KKR are yet to open their account. Mumbai Indians have managed just one win. CSK sit on two victories from five games. MI’s only win came against KKR, powered by Ryan Rickelton’s 81 off 43 and Rohit Sharma’s 78 off 38. CSK have leaned on Sanju Samson’s impact, 115* against Delhi Capitals and 48 against KKR.
With that, here is a quick look at some of the key IPL 2026 talking points from the past 24 hours.
Shreyas Iyer In Red-Hot Form
Shreyas Iyer continues to lead from the front for Punjab Kings, who remain unbeaten with four wins from five and one no result. The skipper has three fifties in five innings and has also set the tone in the field.
One standout moment came against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede. In the 18th over, Hardik Pandya lofted one off Marco Jansen, only to find Iyer sprinting across from long-on. He leapt, completed a superb airborne catch, and even while drifting over the boundary, flicked the ball back into play before completing a relay with Xavier Bartlett. A moment that summed up PBKS’s intensity this season.
Jasprit Bumrah In Unfamiliar Wicket Drought
Jasprit Bumrah is enduring a rare wicketless run, going without a breakthrough in his first five matches of IPL 2026 despite maintaining an economy of around 8.20.
The stretch dates back to the final game of the previous season against Punjab Kings in the playoffs. Since then, he has gone wicketless across multiple matches. It has now extended to 122 deliveries, the longest drought of his IPL career.
When Will Pat Cummins Join SRH?
Sunrisers Hyderabad could soon receive a major boost with captain Pat Cummins nearing a return from injury. The Australia skipper is set for a fitness test back home on Wednesday. If cleared, he could rejoin the squad in Hyderabad on April 17, ahead of their April 18 fixture.
There is no official confirmation yet, but SRH remain hopeful of his availability for the second half of the season.
Photo Of The Day
Arshdeep Singh reached 100 wickets for Punjab Kings during their clash against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. He dismissed Ryan Rickelton for 2 off 8 balls on the first delivery of his second over, after conceding just one run in his opening spell.
He became the first bowler to reach the milestone for the franchise in his 87th appearance, underlining his consistency as their lead new-ball option.
Dhoni Mania In Hyderabad
MS Dhoni arrived at Hyderabad Airport on Thursday ahead of Chennai Super Kings’ clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18, drawing huge crowds of fans.
He has not played a single match this season due to injury and is currently in recovery. Reports suggest a possible return is nearing, but there is no official confirmation yet on his availability for the SRH fixture.
Quote Of The Day
Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya admitted his side was outplayed in all departments after the defeat to Punjab Kings.
“To be very honest, I don't have much to say right now. I think we really need to go back on the drawing board and see where are we lacking. Is it individuals? Is it as a group? Is it as planning? We'll just figure it out and see what we can do next. They just outbeated us. They bowled better, they batted better, they fielded better, definitely, and that costed us the game. We really need to see, do we need to make some difficult calls or do we need to keep continuing and hope that we'll turn things around. These are some hard questions which eventually we need to answer and yeah, ownership has to be taken.”
What Is The RCB vs CSK ‘Dosa, Idly’ Row?
Chennai Super Kings have reportedly lodged a complaint with the BCCI over the stadium DJ’s song choice during their match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 5.
The track “Dosa, idli, sambar, chutney, chutney” was played during the match, which CSK felt reinforced South Indian stereotypes and was in poor taste. The IPL governing council is reviewing the complaint after concerns were raised over match-day entertainment conduct.
Elsewhere.....
A light moment involving PSL CEO Salman Naseer and Babar Azam went viral after Peshawar Zalmi’s win over Quetta Gladiators, with Naseer seen making a gesture to ward off the “evil eye” for the Zalmi captain.
On the field, Zalmi continued their dominant run with an eight-wicket win at the National Bank Stadium, strengthening their hold at the top of the table. They chased 154 with nine balls to spare, with Babar Azam unbeaten on 71 off 51. The victory marked their fifth straight win, while Babar also continued his strong T20 form.
Who won IPL 2026 Match 24 between MI and PBKS?
Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets in Match 24 of IPL 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium. PBKS chased down 196 with ease, sealing a dominant win.
Who were the standout performers in IPL 2026 Match 24?
Prabhsimran Singh (80*) and Shreyas Iyer (66) starred with the bat, while Arshdeep Singh took 3/22 with the ball.