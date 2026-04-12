IPL Dispatch: Stubbs Controversially Denied Glove Change; Pollard Addresses Bumrah Form

Summary of this article
Tristan Stubbs, DC furious after being denied glove change by umpires
Kieron Pollard refused to read too much into Jasprit Bumrah being wicketless so far
Akeal Hosein pulled off stunning catch to dismiss Auqib Nabi
After three unsuccessful attempts, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) finally opened their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 account with a 23-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) at Chepauk on Saturday (April 11). It took Sanju Samson's first hundred in CSK colours, apart from Jamie Overton's four-wicket haul to enable the victory.
Samson cracked a glorious 56-ball 115 not out, studded with four sixes and 15 fours. The wicketkeeper-batter's knock helped assuage fans' restless wait for MS Dhoni, who many thought would play this game but eventually didn't. Chennai skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad had earlier heightened the intrigue by saying at the toss: "For those asking about MS Dhoni, he’s at the hotel watching and supporting us. But yes, very soon, you’ll see him out on the ground."
With that, here is a walk through some of the big IPL 2026 talking points in the last 24 hours.
Tristan's Glove Request Stubbed Out
The Chennai heat got to Tristan Stubbs in more ways than one on Saturday. Sweating profusely in the famed humidity of the Tamil Nadu capital, Stubbs requested a change of gloves at a crucial juncture in DC's chase. But the on-field umpires did not allow it, citing rules around delays in play.
The Proteas batter was not impressed, and with his rhythm apparently affected, got dismissed soon after. The last hope for DC, Stubbs was furious and as he walked back, he animatedly spoke with the fourth umpire and seemed to hit his helmet in frustration later.
'Dear Vaibhav, Well Done'
Among those who lauded Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his Player of the Match-winning performance in Guwahati on Friday was losing team Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) mainstay Virat Kohli. The senior statesman, who is known to be fiercely competitive, Kohli signed the youngster’s cap after the match and left a simple but special message: “Dear Vaibhav, well done.”
The innings also propelled Sooryavanshi to the top of the run charts this season, earning him the Orange Cap. His captain had endearing words for the 15-year-old as well. “I think everyone loves him. Everyone loves having him around," Riyan Parag said at the post-match presentation.
Photo Of The Day
On a day when things finally went CSK's way, something similar transpired with Akeal Hosein during DC's chase. Auqib Nabi went for a big one but could only find Akeal at extra cover. The West Indian spinner did not judge the ball's trajectory correctly, running in a bit too much. But he adjusted spectacularly, jumping and completing the catch over his head for a photographer's favourite moment.
Up Next: Rivalry Week
IPL is all about match-ups, be it between individual players or teams. In keeping with that spirit, the host broadcaster is spotlighting the 'Rivalry Week' from April 12 to 19, highlighting iconic contests that could define the tone for a blockbuster second half of the season.
It starts with Mumbai Indians (MI) meeting RCB at the Wankhede Stadium, which would pit Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli against each other. Then there is CSK facing Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a rivalry shaped by title-denying moments. Kolkata halted CSK’s bid for a hat-trick in 2012, while the Super Kings returned the favour in 2021.
Pollard On Bumrah's 'Wicketless Nature'
Jasprit Bumrah is not used to mediocrity. The world's best bowler was carted around by Sooryavanshi, and has been wicketless so far in this edition. But MI batting coach Kieron Pollard refused to read too much into it. “Sometimes the best form of attack is also defence. We're not looking too much into the wicketless nature of Jasprit Bumrah,” Pollard told reporters at the Wankhede ahead of MI’s training session.
Pollard was asked why Bumrah lacked pace against Rajasthan Royals when their openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sooryavanshi went hard against MI bowlers. “If the ball is going at 100 knots out of the ground, you don't want to fight fire with fire, right? You want to try something different,” he replied.
“In our camp, we are not concerned about Jasprit Bumrah. There's no issues. You guys go into the intricacies of data and pace and wickets and all of that. We don't look at cricket like that,” Pollard added.
Quote Of The Day
The previous day, CSK head coach Stephen Fleming had embraced criticism for his team's performance, calling it "fair when you don't do well". When his side finally notched up its first victory, the man of the hour chose to acknowledge Fleming.
On reaching his hundred, Samson celebrated with the salute from Rajnikanth's cult Tamil film Padyappa. He later revealed that the celebration was a mark of respect for the coach. Samson said at the presentation ceremony, "That was for (Stephen) Fleming. I know how hard it can get, leading a franchise for years. Just wanted to dedicate this (innings) to Fleming."
The Kerala heartthrob would hope for many more occasions to bring out this celebration, so as to continue to revive CSK's campaign.
Who won match 17 of IPL 2026?
Punjab Kings won match 17 of IPL 2026, beating SunRisers Hyderabad by six wickets in New Chandigarh.
Who won the Player of the Match award in the CSK vs DC, IPL 2026 match?
Sanju Samson won the Player of the Match award in the CSK vs DC, IPL 2026 match for his 56-ball 115 not out.
Who holds the Purple Cap and Orange Cap after match 18 of IPL 2026?
Ravi Bishnoi holds the Purple Cap after match 18 of IPL 2026 with nine wickets from four games, while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi holds the Orange Cap with 200 runs.