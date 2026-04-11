RR Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Receives Special Message From Virat Kohli Following Match-Winning Knock

Summary of this article
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 78 off 26 balls to help RR chase 202 against RCB
Virat Kohli praised the youngster and gifted him an autograph after the match
Kohli’s “well done” message for Sooryavanshi went viral on social media
Rajasthan Royals’ teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continued his remarkable run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 with a match-winning performance against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, but it was his interaction with Virat Kohli after the game that also drew widespread attention.
The 15-year-old smashed 78 off just 26 balls, helping RR chase down a 202-run target comfortably and extend their unbeaten streak in the tournament.
Sooryavanshi’s innings was not only crucial in the context of the match but also reinforced his growing reputation as one of the breakout stars of the season. The knock, which included eight fours and seven sixes, came at a strike rate exceeding 300 and propelled him to the top of the run charts in IPL 2026.
Despite being on the losing side, Kohli acknowledged the youngster’s effort following the match. The former India captain, who witnessed the innings firsthand, took time to appreciate Sooryavanshi’s performance, highlighting the mutual respect between established players and emerging talents in the league.
After the match, Sooryavanshi approached Kohli and received an autograph on his Rajasthan Royals cap. Kohli also wrote a brief message, “Dear Vaibhav, well done” which quickly went viral on social media.
Riyan Parag Opens Up on Sooryavanshi
RR skipper Riyan Parag also spoke about the youngster after the match, highlighting both his personality and the environment around him.
“I think everyone loves him. Everyone loves having him around. He likes eating stuff. He likes going out and stuff like that. So we make sure we make that available for him. And he's a 16-year-old kid, 15-year-old, whatever it is. Yeah, doing kiddish things. And he's happy with that. He likes a lot of batting. So we make sure that is presented to him. And if he keeps on batting like that, I think whatever he wants,” Parag said.
The comments shows how RR are nurturing Sooryavanshi both on and off the field, giving him the freedom to enjoy his cricket while continuing his rapid rise in IPL 2026.