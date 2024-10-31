Cricket

IPL 2025 Retentions: Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer - Check Who All Could Feature In Mega Auction

Check out the possible names that will go under the hammer for the Indian Premier League mega auction 2025 right here

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer (R) shaking hands with LSG captain KL Rahul in IPL 2024. AP Photo
Kolkata Knight Riders' captain Shreyas Iyer, right, shakes hands with Lucknow Super Giants' captain KL Rahul after their win during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders in Lucknow. AP Photo/Pankaj Nangia
Retention day for the Indian Premier League 2025 season is bringing a wave of rumors and reports. Fans are eager to see which star players will remain with their teams and who might be headed for the mega auction. (IPL Retention Day Live Blog | More Cricket News)

While confirmation will arrive at the end of the day with an official announcement, some shocking entries are generating more buzz than others as potential additions to the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction.

Among those likely to face the heartbreak of not being retained, several prominent names are expected to go under the hammer.

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant has been making headlines since his return, showcasing impressive form. However, it appears he may be heading to the auction block for the upcoming season. The star wicketkeeper-batsman is likely to be among the high-profile players at the 2025 IPL mega auction, as he is expected not to be retained by the Delhi Capitals.

The developments regarding Pant's future at the DC have been nothing short of dramatic.

In the months leading up to the retention deadline (which expires Thursday at 5 PM IST), it was expected that Pant would be the franchise's top retention choice. However, reports indicate that not everyone in the leadership group was in favor of him continuing as captain.

Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant, right, share a light moment with Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni at the end of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in Visakhapatnam, India, Sunday, March. 31, 2024. - (AP Photo/ Surjeet Yadav))
IPL 2025 Retention: BCCI Issues Advisory To Franchises Against Disclosing Names Ahead Of Deadline

BY Outlook Sports Desk

In 2021, Pant became the fifth-youngest captain in IPL history when he initially took charge of the DC in an interim capacity. Following a successful stint, the franchise retained him in the leadership role, which continued until the 2024 season.

During his captaincy from 2021 to 2024 (excluding the 2023 season due to his car accident), Pant led the team in 44 matches, achieving 24 victories and 19 losses.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul and the Lucknow Super Giants were among the notable discussions from the previous IPL season, especially concerning their performance issues that drew significant social media attention.

Reports suggest that owner Sanjiv Goenka was unhappy with the team's results, which led to speculation about tension between him and Rahul, including videos that circulated showing Goenka appearing rude toward the captain.

Although those claims were later dismissed, the current retention news indicates that Rahul will not be retained by the franchise, making it clear that he will be available at the mega auction.

It added that Rahul's 'unacceptable' strike rate over the past three years in Indian Premier League played a crucial role in the franchise coming to the decision.

Rahul joined LSG ahead of IPL 2022 and his strike rate in the season was 135.38. The very next year it dipped to 113.22 -- his third-lowest in IPL history before the player made a remakable comeback with a strike rate of 136.13 in the year 2024.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer is indeed one of the most surprising names in the retention discussions, especially following his successful stint as captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

After leading KKR to their third IPL title in 2024, his all but confirmed exit due to failed salary negotiations has raised eyebrows. Iyer's leadership and tactical acumen were pivotal to the team's recent success, making his absence from the retention list a significant loss for the franchise.

