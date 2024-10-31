IPL 2025 Retention: BCCI Issues Advisory To Franchises Against Disclosing Names Ahead Of Deadline

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises not to disclose the names of the players retained to the media, according to reports. (More Cricket News)
The BCCI has also sent out an advisory to all the ten franchises on Wednesday evening, asking them not to let out the names of the players retained, stating that the governing body would do it after the deadline.
The BCCI has set a deadline of October 31 for all franchises to finalise their retention for the 18th edition of the IPL.
A retention deadline means that no player trades or deals are allowed from the day until the start of the 2025 IPL season.
Before the deadline, players can decline a retention odder and enter the mega auction if they wish to.
Over the last few days, reports of the respective teams’ retention choices has been doing the rounds on the internet, with officials from franchises revealing the team’s retention picks before the deadline.
How many retentions can one team make?
The governing council of the IPL has set a maximum limit of six players that each of the ten franchises can retain, either using their retention of the Right-To-Match (RTM) option.
With the limit set to six, the teams can retain upto five capped players, including both Indian and overseas players.
Talking about the uncapped bracket, teams are permitted to retain a maxim of two uncapped players.