IPL Retention Day LIVE Updates: Will Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni And Virat Kohli Be Retained?

IPL Retention Day LIVE Updates: What's The News?
Well, reports have been flying like no tomorrow. However, today’s the day things get real. Will Lucknow Super Giants retain KL Rahul? Shreyas Iyer is also said to be leaving the Kolkata Knight Riders. And could Delhi Capitals afford to leave Rishabh Pant, if at all they are thinking about it?
IPL Retention Day LIVE Updates: Rules
IPL 2025 Retention Rules
The Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council has announced new guidelines for the 2025-27 cycle wherein each IPL franchise can retain up to six players max. Franchises can select a combination of direct retentions or can opt for Right to Match (RTM) card. This is the first time the IPL governing council has opted for RTM option since the 2018 Mega Auction.
IPL Retention Day LIVE Updates: WELCOME!
Good morning everyone! Welcome to the live coverage of IPL Retention Day. Things are about to get spicier as reports will continue to pour in ahead of the official release of the retained names which is at 5pm IST. We will be with you all through the day.