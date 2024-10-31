IPL Retention Day LIVE Updates: Will Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni And Virat Kohli Be Retained?

Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant, right, share a light moment with Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni at the end of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings in Visakhapatnam, India, Sunday, March. 31, 2024. (AP Photo/ Surjeet Yadav))

So the day is finally here. The fans have waited for a long time to know who their favourite franchises will retain and in some time now we will know it all. Some big Indian names like Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul are reported to be going into the auction. Deals for top Indian pacers like Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh are too not finalised. Among foreigners also a lot of star power might be headed towards the auction table. Andre Russell, Jos Buttler, Kagiso Rabada are likely to be in the auction. The exact names will be revealed at 5pm and we will keep you update with every update regarding the retentions. Follow live updates from the retention day ahead of the Indian Premier League mega auction here.

LIVE UPDATES

31 Oct 2024, 09:17:21 am IST IPL Retention Day LIVE Updates: What's The News? Well, reports have been flying like no tomorrow. However, today’s the day things get real. Will Lucknow Super Giants retain KL Rahul? Shreyas Iyer is also said to be leaving the Kolkata Knight Riders. And could Delhi Capitals afford to leave Rishabh Pant, if at all they are thinking about it?

31 Oct 2024, 09:03:06 am IST IPL Retention Day LIVE Updates: Rules IPL 2025 Retention Rules The Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council has announced new guidelines for the 2025-27 cycle wherein each IPL franchise can retain up to six players max. Franchises can select a combination of direct retentions or can opt for Right to Match (RTM) card. This is the first time the IPL governing council has opted for RTM option since the 2018 Mega Auction.