India Women Vs South Africa Women 1st T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-W vs RSA-W

After clean sweeping the three-match ODI series and winning the one-off Test with ease, Indian women will be out to continue their dominance against South Africa in the opening T20I between the two teams on Friday in Chennai. (More Cricket News)
This will be the first of three T20Is that will mark the end of South Africa's tour to India. All three T20Is will be played in Chennai.
India will have an added incentive to perform well as it would be their last T20I series ahead of the Asia Cup that takes place in Sri Lanka this month. After that, the Indian women play the T20 World Cup in Bangladesh in October.
India's batting and bowling have both done well.
For South Africa, their young skipper Laura Wolvaardt would again be the key. She has been in form with the bat throughout this tour and would look to lead her team to a crucial away series win in a T20 World Cup year.
Here is how you can catch live action in the India Women vs South Africa Women 1st T20I.
IND-W vs RSA-W Live Streaming Details
When and where the India Women vs South Africa Women 1st T20I take place?
The India Women vs South Africa Women will take place on Friday, July 5 at the MA Chidambaram stadium. The game begins from 7:00 PM IST.
Where to watch the India Women vs South Africa Women 1st T20I?
The India Women vs South Africa Women T20s 2024 will be telecast live on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD TV channels in India.
Live streaming of the IND-W vs SA-W T20s 2024 will be available on the JioCinema app and website.
Squads
India Women T20 squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Uma Chetry (wicket-keeper), Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Jemimah Rodrigues, Sajana Sajeevan, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Asha Sobhana, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy
South Africa Women T20 squad: Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits (wicket-keeper), Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder (wicket-keeper), Sinalo Jafta (wicket-keeper), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon