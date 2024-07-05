India Women Vs South Africa Women Highlights, 1st T20I: IND-W Lose By 12 Runs Despite Jemimah Rodrigues Heroics At Chepauk

IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I, Match Highlights
IIND-W vs SA-W Highlights, 1st T20I: India women's cricket team lost the first T20I by 12 runs against South Africa women at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Jemimah Rodrigues remained unbeaten on 53. Earlier, Tazmin Brits' brilliant 81 powered South Africa to post their highest total against India women on Friday, July 5. SA-W posted 189 for the loss of four wickets. Get all the live scores and updates for the IND-W vs SA-W, 1st T20I, right here. (Streaming | Scorecard)
India women have faced South Africa women in 16 T20I matches with the hosts winning 9 to the visitors' 5. Two matches were No Result.
IND-W Vs SA-W, Predicted XIs
INDIA
Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Shreyanka Patil, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh
SOUTH AFRICA
Laura Wolvaardt(c), Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Tumi Sekhukhune, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka
IND-W Vs SA-W, Head-To-Head
IND-W Vs SA-W: Jemimah Rodrigues Loves Playing At The Chepauk
India's middle-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues revealed she is excited to continue playing before a Chennai crowd.
“I think the crowd in Chennai is going to be amazing. I just heard that it’s been 17 years since a women’s (white ball bilateral) match has happened here. We can’t wait for the T20Is,” she said in a pre-match press-conference.
IND-W Vs SA-W: Toss Update
Harmanpreet Kaur of India has won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Chepauk.
Harmanpreet speaking at the toss: We are going to bowl first. It is the first game and a score on the board will give us an idea on how to go about it. We go in the same mindset as the Bangladesh series. We are going with the same XI we went in the first ODI.
IND-W Vs SA-W: Playing XIs
India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh
South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Eliz-mari Marx, Sinalo Jafta(w), Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba
IND-W Vs SA-W: National Anthem Done, Action To Start
National anthems done of both sides, now it's time for the real action to begin.
IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits Score Freely
SA-W openers Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits have been rampant in the first three overs, with the skipper scoring few boundaries off Renuka Singh Thakur.
Score after 3 overs
SA-W are 22/0
IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits Are Undithered
The visitors look undithered at the Chepauk as they look to build up the scoring rate in the 1st T20I. Put into bat, SA-W were 32/0 after 5 overs with the Indian bowlers getting no assistance from the pitch.
Score after 5 overs
SA-W are 32/0
IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Laura Wolvaardt Dismissed
India saw the back of Laura Wolvaardt on 33 but SA-W are going strong and are looking for a huge score at the Chepauk.
Score after 10 overs
SA-W are 78/1
IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp Go Berserk At Chepauk
Marizanne Kapp and Tazmin Brits are being helped by the batting-friendly conditions at the Chepauk as they attacked the IND-W bowlers. The duo have put on a 75+run partnership for the second wicket.
Score after 15 overs
SA-W are 131/1
IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits' 81 Takes Visitors To 189/4 In 20 Overs
A blistering knock of 81 from SA-W opener Tazmin Brits saw the visitors post a huge total of 189/4 in their 20 overs. Some shoddy fielding and poor bowling from the IND-W bowlers helped the SA-W batters as they capitalised on the situation to post the huge total. (Scorecard)
IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma On The Charge
Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma are on the charge as they chase a mammoth 190 against SA-W at the Chepauk. The duo have put up a fifty-plus stand for the opening partnership.
Score after 5 overs
IND-W are 54/0
SA-W - 189/4
IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma Dismissed As Hosts Struggle
Smriti Mandhana joined Shafali Verma in the dug-out as IND-W struggled inside 10 overs in their pursuit of 190 against SA-W in Chennai. Mandhana was the latest to fall as she was dismissed for a well-made 46.
Score after 10 overs
IND-W are 87/2
SA-W - 189/4
IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: India Women Reeling At Chepauk
India Women need 65 runs in 30 balls with seven wickets in hand. Required Run rate is 13 runs per over but IND-W have Harmanpreet Kaur at the crease. Need few big overs in the last five.
Score after 15 overs
IND-W are 125/3
SA-W - 189/4
IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: South Africa Women Beat India Women By 12 Runs
Jemimah Rodrigues' 53 runs went in vain as SA-W beat IND-W by 12 runs in a closely-fought match at the Chepauk on Friday, July 5.
RSAW 189/4 (20)
INDW 177/4 (20)
Harmanpreet Kaur, India captain:
Definitely we didn't play good cricket overall. Dropped too many chances in the field, played too many dot balls in the middle overs. They bowled well. But the way we started we just needed to keep going. But with the dot balls, we weren't able to make it.
Laura Wolvaardt, SA-W Skipper
Much nicer standing here now. In the Test match we started to show that fight. Not too upset batting first in the end. It was tough to defend but the bowlers did well to stretch it out. Cricket is a funny game but I really liked the intent we came out with today. Was a really exciting game.
IND-W Vs SA-W 1st T20I Highlights
The second T20I is on Sunday, July 7, till then it's goodnight from us.