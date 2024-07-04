Cricket

IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I Preview: India Aim To Refine Tactics Against Proteas Before Asia Cup, World Cup

This is India’s last white ball bilateral series ahead of the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka from July 19 and the ICC showpiece in Bangladesh from October 4

IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I
info_icon

Indian women’s team will be eager to use the three-match T20I series against South Africa, beginning from Friday, as a testbed to finetune its strategies before hitting the road to the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup. (More Cricket News)

In fact, this is India’s last white ball bilateral series ahead of the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka from July 19 and the ICC showpiece in Bangladesh from October 4.

In that context, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will leave no stone unturned in their effort to embark for those big events in the best possible frame of mind.

They have displayed signs of it too in the preceding three-match ODI series in Bengaluru and in the one-off Test here.

The relentless India have won all those assignments despite the Proteas creating pockets of fight.

Since 2023, India have featured in seven T20I series, winning three of them and losing four. They would certainly want to bridge that gap, however narrow it might be.

India will take consolation from the form of their players in the first two legs of this series.

In the ODIs, vice-captain and star batter Smriti Mandhana shone brightly with two hundreds and a fifty in three matches, while Harmanpreet found her feet with a hundred in the final ODI.

The only jarring note of that triumphant run might have been the shoddy form of opener Shafali Verma but she allayed the concerns with a fiery double hundred, the quickest in women’s cricket, in the one-off Test here.

Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh too have shown sparks of regaining their touch, and these batters occupy the first five places in India’s run-makers’ list in the shortest format.

So, the team management will eye a flawless outing from this quintet against South Africa, who are coming off a less than satisfactory outing against the Lankans at home in the T20Is.

India’s bowling too looks very strong on paper, as pacers Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar and Arundhati Reddy have been on the money, while spinners Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Asha Shobana and Shreyanka Patil present a formidable force.

AIC24WC flight - PTI
AIC24WC The Most Tracked Plane In World - What Is It? All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

From a South African perspective, they will depend heavily on skipper Laura Wolvaardt for runs up the order and early momentum.

Wolvaardt showed her prolific side slamming a century each in the ODIs and in the one-off Test.

The opener’s form will be a crucial factor if SA want to win a T20I series since January last year when they prevailed in a home tri-series also involving India and the West Indies.

“We have played a lot of good cricket in patches, but to narrow it down, we have to be more consistent,” all-rounder Chloe Tryon had mentioned in the pre-match press meet.

But the tourists can’t lean on Wolvaardt alone as they need runs from Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Anneke Bosch and Tazmin Brits.

Nonkululeko Mlaba and Masabata Klaas, Nadine de Klerk and Ayabonga Khaka will have to be at their absolute best against this Indian batting line-up.

The Proteas will also hope that they can get a few overs from the experienced Kapp, who has not bowled in the series so far as she is recovering from an injury.

Although the MA Chidambaram pitch generally remains on the sluggish side, it was a smoother one in the one-off Test.

So, the teams will be keeping an eye on its nature too ahead of this series.

Squads

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (C) Smriti Mandhana (vc), Uma Chetry (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Sajeevan Sajana, Deepti Sharma, Asha Sobhana, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Shabnam Shakil, Pooja Vastrakar and Radha Yadav.

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Tazmin Brits, Mieke de Ridder (wk), Sinalo Jafta (wk), Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba and Tumi Sekhukhune.

Match starts: 7.00 pm (IST).

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Indian Team Victory Parade Highlights: Jubilant Fans Celebrate With Emotional Rohit & Co In Mumbai
  2. From Delhi Airport To Wankhede Stadium, T20 World Cup Heroes Get Rousing Welcome
  3. Indian Team Victory Parade: Virat Kohli Says In 15 Years, ‘The First Time, I've Seen Rohit Sharma So Emotional' - Watch
  4. England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG-W Vs NZ-W Match
  5. Hardik Pandya's Zero To Hero Moment: Wankhede Stadium Chants T20 World Cup Champ's Name - Watch
Football News
  1. The Numbers Game: Expect Goals As Turkiye Aim To Upset The Odds Against The Netherlands
  2. ESP Vs GER, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final: Julian Nagelsmann's Focus On Jamal Musiala, Not Lamine Yamal
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: England's Victory Over Slovakia Will Be 'Used As Fuel' Against Switzerland, John Stones
  4. Venezuela Vs Canada, Copa America 2024 Quarter-Final: Jesse Marsch Wants To Build 'something Special' Ahead Of FIFA WC 2026
  5. Portugal Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final: Kylian Mbappe Wants To Write Own Script Ahead Of Blockbuster Cristiano Ronaldo Clash
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024, 2nd Round: Iga Swiatek Sails Into Third Round With Win Over Petra Martic - Data Debrief
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff - Check Tennis Entry List
  3. Sinner Vs Berrettini, Wimbledon 2024: World No. 1 Claims Third Round Spot In Four-Set Epic - Data Debrief
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Coco Gauff Reaches Round Three; Carlos Alcaraz Too Advances
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Emma Raducanu Joins Forces With 'Her Hero' Andy Murray For Mixed Doubles
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  3. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  4. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'
  5. Hockey India Names 40-Member Core Probable Group For Junior Men's National Coaching Camp

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Silent Killer': Cardiological Society Of India Releases First-Ever Guidelines On High Cholesterol | Details
  2. 12 Bridges, 17 Days: Bihar State Department Official Says Engineers, Contractors Were Not 'Diligent'
  3. Breaking News July 4: Team India's Victory Parade In Mumbai; Hemant Soren-Led Govt's Floor Test On July 8
  4. 'Men, Keep Your Mind...': Women Group's Response To Poster Advising Them To Dress Modestly In Pune
  5. Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque: Madhya Pradesh HC Orders ASI To Submit Survey Report By July 15
Entertainment News
  1. Nice To Be Able Treat Period Dramas A Bit More Irreverently: 'My Lady Jane' Actor Edward Bluemel
  2. Chris Evans To Receive Spirit Of Service Award
  3. 'The Boys' Stars Erin Moriarty, Claudia Doumit On Their Characters: They Are Two Sides Of Same Coin
  4. Vanessa Hudgens, Cole Tucker Welcome First Child
  5. 'Mirzapur' Fandom Is Unparalleled, Says Vijay Varma
US News
  1. Transform Your Home With These 7 Must-Have Indoor Plants
  2. Managing Your Electric Bill: 10 Tips To Save Money During Heatwaves
  3. Did Barry Keoghan Manifest Dating Sabrina Carpenter? Fans Connect The Dots
  4. Seint Beauty Shifts Away From MLM Model: Controversy Explained
  5. Delta Air Lines Flight Makes Emergency Landing In New York After Passengers Served Spoilt Food
World News
  1. UK Elections 2024: Rishi Sunak, Keir Starmer Go Head-To-Head In Historic Election; Exit Polls Soon | Highlights
  2. UK Woman Murdered Parents, Lived With Their Bodies Hidden At Home For 4 Years
  3. UPI In Paris Again: India Launches Its Digital Payment System At Historic Galeries Lafayette
  4. UK Election 2024 Results: Will Labour End 14 Years Of Conservative Rule? Exit Polls To Begin Soon
  5. Transform Your Home With These 7 Must-Have Indoor Plants
Latest Stories
  1. Indian Team Victory Parade Highlights: Jubilant Fans Celebrate With Emotional Rohit & Co In Mumbai
  2. Bihar: Bridge Collapses In Saran; 10th Such Incident In Over 15 Days | Details
  3. Hathras Stampede: Who is Bhole Baba, The Cop-Turned-Godman At The Centre Of UP Tragedy?
  4. Day In Pics: July 04, 2024
  5. Where Is Emmanuel Macron? Days Before Key Election Result, French President Goes MIA
  6. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 4, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  7. Breaking News July 4: Team India's Victory Parade In Mumbai; Hemant Soren-Led Govt's Floor Test On July 8
  8. Keir Starmer To Rishi Sunak - Key Candidates, Parties Contesting In UK Elections 2024