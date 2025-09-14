India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Five Things You Must Know Ahead Of Controversial Match

The Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Pakistan comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions and a reduced fanfare atmosphere. Here are five key things to know ahead of the India vs Pakistan match on September 14

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025: Five Things You Must Know Ahead Of Controversial Match
Indian cricket fans, with their bodies painted in the colors of Indian and Pakistan flags, pose for the media with a cutout image of the Asia Cup trophy in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, the eve of the Asia Cup match between the two countries. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India face Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 on September 14

  • India vs Pakistan rivalry returns with key players missing

  • Geopolitical tensions impact atmosphere ahead of the match

  • Spin bowling could play a decisive role on Dubai's slow pitch

Cricket's most storied rivalry returns as India and Pakistan meet in a pivotal Group A clash at the Asia Cup 2025 tonight, September 14. While the fixture has long been a magnet for fanfare and emotion, this latest iteration comes with a more subdued tone.

The usual buzz surrounding an India vs Pakistan encounter has been tempered this time by recent geopolitical tensions and public sentiment. Still, with qualification stakes and team reputations on the line, the match promises to be a high-octane clash.

Thousands of tickets remain unsold and India's practice session saw sparse attendance, but Super Four qualification and national bragging rights are at stake.

Here are five key things to know ahead of the 8:00 PM (IST) first ball at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates:

1. India Vs Pakistan Rivalry Reboot Without Batting Greats

With Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan absent from their respective squads, the baton has passed to Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Salman Agha and Saim Ayub, etc.

While the two Indian batting greats have retired from the T20Is, the two former Pakistan captains, who often formed a stable opening pair, were sidelined following a string of poor performances.

2. India-Pakistan Tensions And Cricket Amidst Conflict

Recent geopolitical tensions between the two nations, coupled with a terror attack in Pahalgam, have cast a shadow over the build-up, reducing the usual frenzy and fanfare. In India, calls for a boycott continue to gain traction as the match approaches.

Earlier, a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam claimed 26 lives as militants targeted tourists. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, marking the first cross-border military action since 1971.

3. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Spin Battle In Dubai

The Dubai International Stadium is traditionally known for its slow pitch, and spin bowling could be the decisive factor in this India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 clash. Both teams went spin-heavy in their respective opening clashes.

India fielded Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy and Axar Patel against the United Arab Emirates. Kuldeep claimed 4/7 in just 2/1 overs, while the other two picked a wicket each in miserly spells. Pakistan utilised four tweakers against Oman, with Saim Ayub and Sufiyan Muqeem claiming a brace each in their 93-run win.

4. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Form Guide, Players To Watch

The Suryakumar Yadav-led India enter the match after a dominant win over the UAE and with a recent ICC T20 World Cup title. Pakistan, under new captain Salman Ali Agha, have also registered a comprehensive win in their Asia Cup 2025 campaign opener, but they are still in the process of finding rhythm.

Players to watch include Abhishek Sharma, who scored 30 off 16 for India against the UAE, and Kuldeep Yadav, who took 4/7 in his last match and is lethal on slow pitches. For Pakistan, Fakhar Zaman has been the top scorer in a recent tri-series, while Shaheen Afridi remains a strike weapon with the new ball.

5. India's Sporting Diplomacy

India taking the field reflects what many view as a deliberately crafted policy – permitting encounters with Pakistan solely in multilateral tournaments while maintaining a ban on bilateral series. Given the nation's aspirations to host global events like the Olympics and Commonwealth Games, skipping a major international fixture could undermine the government's bid.

In fact, this diplomatic tightrope has forced the Asia Cup 2025 to shift to the UAE from its originally planned Indian venues, with both bodies, the BCCI and PCB, agreeing to neutral venue arrangements similar to those used during the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year.

India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match be played?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 14 at 8:00 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match be telecast and live-streamed?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India and live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in the country.

India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

The eight teams, featuring some of the best talent in world cricket, are vying for continental glory ahead of next year’s ICC T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
Tags

