India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: What Happened Last Time The Two Teams Met In T20Is

India and Pakistan face off once again, in a crucial Asia Cup 2025 Group A match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE, on Sunday (September 14). Here's a look at what happened when the bitter rivals met in the T20Is last time.
Despite calls for a boycott, the scheduled India vs Pakistan match tonight will go ahead, marking their 14th meeting in the shortest format of international cricket.
India Vs Pakistan: What Happened Last Time The Two Teams Met In T20Is?
When India and Pakistan last met in a T20I cricket match, it was during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in New York, United States of America. Played at a venue unfamiliar to both sides, the setting for that Group A match on June 9 proved tricky from the start.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and asked India to set a target. Virat Kohli lasted three balls and Rohit Sharma 12, as India lost their superstars for 19 runs inside the third over.
But two middling stands of 39 and 31 between Rishabh Pant (42 off 31) and Axar Patel (20 off 18), and Pant and Suryakumar Yadav (7 off 8) helped India post a fighting total of 119 all out in 19 overs.
Naseem Shah (3/21) and Haris Rauf (3/21) claimed three wickets while veteran Mohammad Amir (2/23) claimed a brace for Pakistan.
Pakistan's chase started confidently with Mohammad Rizwan (31 off 44) and Azam (13 off 10) adding 26 runs in 4.4 overs. But once Jasprit Bumrah removed the Pakistan captain, the innings gradually unravelled, and for the worst.
Bumrah, the eventual Player of the Match, conceded very little and claimed two more crucial wickets – those of Rizwan in the 15th over and Iftikhar Ahmed (5 off 9) in the penultimate over. Hardik Pandya (2/24), Arshdeep Singh (1/31), and Axar Patel (1/11) supported him well.
Defending 18 in the last over, Arshdeep had Imad Wasim caught behind off the first ball, then conceded boundaries off fourth and fifth deliveries, both hit by Naseem Shah. And the young pacer leaked a single in the final ball of the match to seal a six-run win.
India Vs Pakistan, T20I Head-To-Head Record
India and Pakistan have faced each other in 13 T20I matches. India lead the head-to-head record with nine wins, compared to Pakistan's three, while one match ended in a tie.
Notably, Virat Kohli stands as the leading run-scorer between the two teams with a total of 492 runs, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar recorded the best bowling figures for India, taking four wickets for just 26 runs against Pakistan.
The last Asia Cup T20I match between the two teams was played in September 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, a Super Four match won by Pakistan.
After restricting India to 181/7, Pakistan chased the target down with one ball to spare for a five-wicket win thanks to Mohammad Nawaz's all-round show – 42 runs off 20 balls with the bat, 1/25 with the ball, and three catches.
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match be played?
The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 14 at 8:00 PM IST.
Where will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match be telecast and live-streamed?
The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India and live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in the country.
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Squads
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.
Pakistan: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Wasim Jr.
The eight teams, featuring some of the best talent in world cricket, are vying for continental glory ahead of next year’s ICC T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.