India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: What Happened Last Time The Two Teams Met In T20Is

India face Pakistan in a high-profile Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai on September 14. Find out what happened in the last India vs Pakistan T20I match in 2024

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: What Happened Last Time The Two Teams Met In T20Is
India beat Pakistan by six runs at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York. | Photo: AP/PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India play against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on September 14

  • Last India vs Pakistan T20I match was in ICC T20 World Cup 2024

  • India won the match by six runs, defendinga meagre total of 119

  • Jasprit Bumrah was the player of the match for India

India and Pakistan face off once again, in a crucial Asia Cup 2025 Group A match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, UAE, on Sunday (September 14). Here's a look at what happened when the bitter rivals met in the T20Is last time.

Despite calls for a boycott, the scheduled India vs Pakistan match tonight will go ahead, marking their 14th meeting in the shortest format of international cricket.

India Vs Pakistan: What Happened Last Time The Two Teams Met In T20Is?

When India and Pakistan last met in a T20I cricket match, it was during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in New York, United States of America. Played at a venue unfamiliar to both sides, the setting for that Group A match on June 9 proved tricky from the start.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and asked India to set a target. Virat Kohli lasted three balls and Rohit Sharma 12, as India lost their superstars for 19 runs inside the third over.

But two middling stands of 39 and 31 between Rishabh Pant (42 off 31) and Axar Patel (20 off 18), and Pant and Suryakumar Yadav (7 off 8) helped India post a fighting total of 119 all out in 19 overs.

Related Content
Related Content

Naseem Shah (3/21) and Haris Rauf (3/21) claimed three wickets while veteran Mohammad Amir (2/23) claimed a brace for Pakistan.

Pakistan's chase started confidently with Mohammad Rizwan (31 off 44) and Azam (13 off 10) adding 26 runs in 4.4 overs. But once Jasprit Bumrah removed the Pakistan captain, the innings gradually unravelled, and for the worst.

Bumrah, the eventual Player of the Match, conceded very little and claimed two more crucial wickets – those of Rizwan in the 15th over and Iftikhar Ahmed (5 off 9) in the penultimate over. Hardik Pandya (2/24), Arshdeep Singh (1/31), and Axar Patel (1/11) supported him well.

Defending 18 in the last over, Arshdeep had Imad Wasim caught behind off the first ball, then conceded boundaries off fourth and fifth deliveries, both hit by Naseem Shah. And the young pacer leaked a single in the final ball of the match to seal a six-run win.

India Vs Pakistan, T20I Head-To-Head Record

India and Pakistan have faced each other in 13 T20I matches. India lead the head-to-head record with nine wins, compared to Pakistan's three, while one match ended in a tie.

Notably, Virat Kohli stands as the leading run-scorer between the two teams with a total of 492 runs, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar recorded the best bowling figures for India, taking four wickets for just 26 runs against Pakistan.

The last Asia Cup T20I match between the two teams was played in September 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, a Super Four match won by Pakistan.

After restricting India to 181/7, Pakistan chased the target down with one ball to spare for a five-wicket win thanks to Mohammad Nawaz's all-round show – 42 runs off 20 balls with the bat, 1/25 with the ball, and three catches.

India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match be played?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 14 at 8:00 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match be telecast and live-streamed?

The India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India and live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in the country.

India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

The eight teams, featuring some of the best talent in world cricket, are vying for continental glory ahead of next year’s ICC T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score, 1st Women's ODI Updates: Smriti, Pratika Open Innings For Hosts

  2. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: Indian Players ‘Shaken’ By IND Vs PAK Boycott Calls, Gambhir Steps In: Report

  3. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: 'How Can Blood And Cricket Flow Together?'

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Star India Batter Suffers Injury Concern Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Clash

  5. India Vs Pakistan: 'Players Aware Of Public Sentiment,' Says Ryan Ten Doeschate

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  2. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  3. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  5. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

Badminton News

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  4. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

  5. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Arif Junaidi-Roy King Yap, Enter Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Congress Won't Admit What Bihar Voters Know: Tejashwi Will Be CM If Opposition Wins

  2. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  3. Funeral Set For Indian-origin Man Beheaded In Dallas

  4. ISRO Mobilises 400 Scientists, Satellites For Operation Sindoor Support

  5. Assam CM Thanks PM Modi for Honouring Bhupen Hazarika, Healing Old Grievances

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. Trump Backs Jair Bolsonaro After 27-Year Sentence: What It Means For US-Brazil Ties

  2. Texas Murder: Indian-Origin Motel Manager Beheaded In Dallas, Co-Worker Charged

  3. Fact-Check: Former Nepal First Lady Recovering After Attack, Amid Death Rumours

  4. Trump Urges NATO to Impose Tariffs on China, Stop Russian Oil to End Ukraine War

  5. Funeral Set For Indian-origin Man Beheaded In Dallas

Latest Stories

  1. Ed Sheeran Unveils His New Album Play: It Celebrates Love, Life, Culture

  2. Freaky Tales Review | Nazi-Slashing Cinema For The Soul

  3. Durga Puja In Kolkata 2025: A 3-Day Itinerary For First-Timers

  4. Congress Terms PM Modi’s Manipur Visit A 'Pit Stop', Calls It 'Grave Insult'

  5. Chennai Weather Today: Humid Conditions with Afternoon Showers Expected

  6. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: IND Coach Says Team ‘Focused On Playing Cricket’ Ahead Of Blockbuster

  7. Pakistan Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s PAK Vs OMA Match 4 – Check Results

  8. Poetry Collection: Metamorphosing Emotions