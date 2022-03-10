Thursday, Mar 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Yogi Adityanath Says People Buried Politics Of Caste, Religion, In Uttar Pradesh

UP Election Results: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the ‘misleading’ campaign run by the Opposition over the past 2-3 days have been set aside by the people who reposed faith in the good governance of the BJP.

Yogi Adityanath Says People Buried Politics Of Caste, Religion, In Uttar Pradesh
CM Yogi Adityanath shows victory sign at a rally in Uttar Pradesh.(File photo) PTI Photo/Arun Sharma

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Mar 2022 7:03 pm

People have buried the politics of caste and religion by ensuring the victory of BJP and its allies in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday.

Addressing party workers at the state headquarters after the poll results and trends showed a clear BJP majority, he said the "misleading" campaign run by the Opposition over the past 2-3 days have been set aside by the people who reposed faith in the good governance of the BJP.

He was apparently taking a dig at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for raising questions over EVMs. 

Related stories

Yogi Adityanath Bulldozes 'Noida Jinx' After Three Decades

UP Elections: A Look At Yogi Adityanath's Poll Campaign Rallies

‘Yogi Adityanath Has Feeling Of Enmity Towards Muslims’: Mayawati

Adityanath greeted PM Modi, union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for ensuring the return of the BJP for a second consecutive term in Uttar Pradesh.

The chief minister was sprayed with gulal (dry colour) by state party president Swatantra Dev Singh and others to celebrate the party's victory in the elections. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Elections 2022 Yogi Adityanath Narendra Modi Amit Shah Rajnath Singh Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Uttar Pradesh Politics Caste Politics And Religion
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Yogi Adityanath Says People Buried Politics Of Caste, Religion, In Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath Says People Buried Politics Of Caste, Religion, In Uttar Pradesh

7 Of The Best Add-on Car Insurance Covers

7 Of The Best Add-on Car Insurance Covers