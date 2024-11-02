National

'Worst Slogan': Akhilesh Yadav Targets Yogi's 'Batenge Toh Katenge' Remark

Yadav's statement assumes significance as it comes at a time when the BJP and the SP are all gearing up for bypolls in Uttar Pradesh.

Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav | Photo: PTI
In an apparent reference to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'batenge toh katenge' remark, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said this "negative" slogan is symbolic of the BJP's "disappointment and failure".

He also claimed this slogan will be recorded in the country's history as the "worst slogan" and will lead to the BJP's political downfall.

Reacting to Yadav's comments, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya termed the Samajwadi Party chief's coinage "PDA" as 'Parivaar' Development Agency.

By PDA, Yadav means "Pichhade (backward classes), Dalit and Alpsankhyak (minorities)".

In a post on X in Hindi, Yadav wrote, "Their negative slogan is a symbol of their disappointment and failure. This slogan has proved that the 10 per cent of the voters who are with them are on the verge of leaving. That is why they are trying to unite them by scaring them, but nothing is going to happen." 

He also said negative slogans have an impact and after this "disappointing slogan", their remaining supporters are even more disappointed thinking those whom they considered powerful are talking about weakness even while being in power.

"The 'ideal state' that is imagined in our country has 'abhay' (fearlessness) at its base; not 'bhay' (fear). It is true that only the 'fearful' sells 'fear' because whoever has something, he will sell that only," Yadav said.

He also advised that the BJP, in the interest of the country and the society, should change their advisors along with their negative outlook and attitude.

"This will prove beneficial for them. A good advice is that 'if you nurture something, nurture good thoughts'. Today's positive society says, we don't want BJP," he said.

Yadav's statement assumes significance as it comes at a time when the BJP and the SP are all gearing up for bypolls in the state.

In a post on X in Hindi, Maurya said, "The "PDA" of Shri Akhilesh Yadav is actually Parivaar Development Agency ---  the name consists of poor, backwards and Dalits, the real aim is to only expand their own family. In reality, when the list of tickets comes out, only uncles, nephews and close ones are seen."

From the 'gram sabha' to the Lok Sabha, the flag of 'parivaarvaad' (dynastic politics) has been raised by SP, he alleged.

"On the other hand, there is Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, who is strengthening the foundation of democracy by involving lakhs of youth from non-political families in the 'gram sabha' to the Lok Sabha. SP's PDA means only development of the family, BJP's aim is the expansion of democracy," the deputy chief minister said.

Voting will be held in Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar), Karhal (Mainpuri), Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar), Ghaziabad, Majhawan (Mirzapur), Sishamau (Kanpur city), Khair (Aligarh), Phulpur (Prayagraj) and Kundarki (Moradabad) on November 13 while votes will be counted on November 23.

Adityanath on September 23 had reiterated his "batenge toh katenge" remark, saying it was disunity which led to the "invaders destroying the Ram temple" in Ayodhya.

Earlier, he had made the same remark in reference to the violence in Bangladesh after the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led government and alleged atrocities against Hindus.

"Batenge toh katenge (if divided, we will be cut up)," he had said during an inauguration event in Agra on August 26 and urged people to stay united, saying the mistakes in Bangladesh should not happen in India.

