Rahul Gandhi Takes Jibe At Centre, Says ‘Get Tanks Filled Before Election Offer Ends’

Congress has been accusing BJP government of stalling the hike in fuel prices during elections, and raising the prices soon after the polls are over.

Rahul Gandhi during a press conference.(File photo) Outlook File Photo

Updated: 05 Mar 2022 6:47 pm

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a swipe at the Modi government over impending fuel price hike after assembly polls and asked people to get their petrol tanks filled as he said the "election offer" will end soon.

He took to Twitter to take a dig at the central government as campaigning for the last phase of assembly polls in five states ended on Saturday. 

"Quickly get your petrol tanks full. The 'Election' offer of the Modi government is going to end soon," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi and used a picture of a petrol pump saying "Hike" and "Coming back soon to fuel stations near you".

The current phase of assembly elections in five states, including Uttar Pradesh, that started on February 10, will end on March 7. Counting of votes will take place on March 10.
 

