President Confers Bharat Ratna On Veteran BJP Leader LK Advani At Home

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday conferred Bharat Ratna—the country's highest civilian honour on veteran BJP leader LK Advani. President Murmu paid a visit to senior BJP leader LK Advani's residence in Delhi and conferred him with the prestigious award.
The decision to award Advani at home was taken reportedly keeping in view his ailing health.
On the occasion Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda were present.
Earlier in February, PM Modi had announced that the senior BJP leader Advani will be conferred the Bharat Ratna.
Taking to X, PM Modi said:"I am very happy to share that LK Advani will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour. One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister. He distinguished himself as our Home Minister and I&B Minister as well. His Parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary, full of rich insights," he posted on X.
Advani was born in Karachi in undivided India on November 8, 1927. He has been BJP’s president for the longest period since its inception in 1980.