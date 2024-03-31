National

President Confers Bharat Ratna On Veteran BJP Leader LK Advani At Home

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, former Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu were also present on the occasion.

Advertisement

O
Outlook Web Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
PTI
Veteran BJP leader LK Advani conferred with Bharat Ratna | Photo: PTI
info_icon

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday conferred Bharat Ratna—the country's highest civilian honour on veteran BJP leader LK Advani. President Murmu paid a visit to senior BJP leader LK Advani's residence in Delhi and conferred him with the prestigious award.

ALSO READ | Who Are The Five Bharat Ratna Awardees This Year

ALSO READ | With Bharat Ratna To Karpoori Thakur, How The BJP Is Consolidating Voters

The decision to award Advani at home was taken reportedly keeping in view his ailing health.

On the occasion Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda were present.

Advertisement

BJP leader LK Advani - PTI
Former Deputy PM LK Advani To Receive Bharat Ratna: A Timeline Of His Political Career

BY Outlook Web Desk

Earlier in February, PM Modi had announced that the senior BJP leader Advani will be conferred the Bharat Ratna.

Taking to X, PM Modi said:"I am very happy to share that LK Advani will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour. One of the most respected statesmen of our times, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister. He distinguished himself as our Home Minister and I&B Minister as well. His Parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary, full of rich insights," he posted on X.

Advertisement

Advani was born in Karachi in undivided India on November 8, 1927. He has been BJP’s president for the longest period since its inception in 1980.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters - As It Happened
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita