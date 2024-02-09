Who Are The Five Bharat Ratna Awardees This Year

LK Advani

LK Advani, one of the co-founders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and a member of the right-wing Rashtriya Swyamsevak Sangh (RSS). He is the longest serving Home Minister and served from 1998 to 2004. He is also the longest serving Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The foremost face of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, Advani has been credited for giving the party the necessary momentum. He was also named in the case concerning the demolition of Babri Masjid, but was acquitted in 2020. Advani is considered to be one of the guiding figures and architects of the party, its ideology and its structure.

PM Modi talking about Advani’s contribution to the landscape of Indian politics said, “His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister. He distinguished himself as our Home Minister and I&B Minister as well. His Parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary, full of rich insights.Advani Ji’s decades-long service in public life has been marked by an unwavering commitment to transparency and integrity, setting an exemplary standard in political ethics. He has made unparalleled efforts towards furthering national unity and cultural resurgence."