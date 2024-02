During the Emergency, Advani, along with Atal Bihari Vajpayee, is arrested and sent to prison.

1980: Plays a crucial role, along with Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in founding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

1986-1990, 1993-1998, 2004-2005: Serves as the national president of the BJP in three stints.

1989: Successfully runs for the Lok Sabha from New Delhi.

1991: Contest and win from Gandhinagar in Gujarat and New Delhi, choosing to represent Gandhinagar.