Lok Sabha: Follow Rules, Says PM Modi To MPs During NDA Meeting

In his first speech to the MPs of the ruling bloc during the first session of Parliament during his third term in office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday. NDA leaders felicitated the PM on his historic third term at the meeting.
While addressing the NDA MPs, PM Modi urged them to follow parliamentary rules and raise their issues effectively.
Later today, the prime minister is also expected to issue his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha. PM Modi's Lok Sabha address is scheduled today a day after the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's speech on Hinduism triggered an uproar over on Monday. It has been reported that all members of Parliament of the BJP and its allies have been notified about today's meeting.
On Monday, while Rahul Gandhi's controversial reark on Hinduism triggered a massive row stirred a row with his remarks on Hinduism, the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, slammed Prime Minister Narendra Narendta Modi over 'divisive' speeches during the Lok Sabha elections.
The two Houses took up the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's address with PM Modi slamming Rahul Gandhi during his speech.
Reacting to Congress' fiery remarks, PM Modi said, "Calling the entire Hindu community violent is a very serious matter."
Following the prime minister's remarks, Home Minister Amit Shah also sought an apology from Rahul Gandhi.