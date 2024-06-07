National

Outlook News Wrap, June 7: Modi Elected NDA Leader, Sunil Chhetri's Career Stats & More Stories

In other news, Indian-origin NASA astronaut had a little dance party upon entering the International Space Station in her third trip to space.

PM Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: PTI
info_icon

Hello, readers! This news wrap brings you the top stories of the day. We dive straight into Prime Minister Narendra Modi being elected as the leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party.

In other news, Boeing Starliner carrying NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore successfully docked at the International Space Station. Williams did a little dance to celebrate her 3rd trip to space.

Outlook News Wrap, June 7

NDA Meeting: Narendra Modi Elected As NDA Leader, To Take Oath As PM For 3rd Term On June 9 | Top Points

National Democratic Alliance chose Narendra Modi as their leader and also announced that he will take oath as the Prime Minister on June 9 as they held a meeting held at the Central Hall of old Parliament Building on Friday.

Senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi announced that Narendra Modi will take oath as Prime Minister for the third time at 6 pm on June 9 in Delhi during the meeting. READ FULL STORY

Indian Stock Market Touches Record High Days After Nosediving Due To LS Poll Results

Days after plummeting to a record low, the Indian share market on Friday posted massive gains after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to keep the policy rate unchanged for the eighth time in a row.

Sensex jumped 1,618.85 points to close at a fresh closing high of 76,693.36, while Nifty climbed 468.75 points to record 23,290.15 on Friday, June 7. READ FULL STORY

Pune Porsche Crash: Accused Teen's Father, Grandfather Among 5 Booked In Suicide Abetment Case | Latest Development

In the latest development in the spiralling case over the recent Porsche accident in Pune that killed two IT professionals, police have booked the father and grandfather of the 17-year-old driver involved in the May 19 mishap and three others in a separate case related to abetment of suicide of a businessman's son in the city. READ FULL STORY

Watch: Sunita Williams' 'Little Dance Party' As She Enters International Space Station On Her 3rd Trip

The Boeing Starliner with Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams and her crewmate Butch Wilmore on Thursday successfully docked with the International Space Station (ISS) after lifting off from Florida on June 5.

This is Williams' third trip to the International Space Station. In a video shared by Boeing Space, Williams is seen doing a little dancey-dance to celebrate her arrive at the space station. READ FULL STORY

‘Bad Cop’ Trailer: Gulshan Devaiah Takes On A Double Role, Anurag Kashyap Goes Lethal As Gangster Kazbe Mama

Gear up for the double dhamaka, and hold on to the edge of your seats because Karan-Arjun, phir se laut aye hai, aur iss baar, double drama lekar. Well, we are talking about Disney+ Hotstar’s much awaited twin drama series, ‘Bad Cop’, the trailer of which was unveiled on Friday, June 7. READ FULL STORY

Sunil Chhetri Career Stats: Breaking Down Indian Goal Machine's Feat By Year And Opponent

India vs Kuwait, a nondescript football fixture even with a FIFA World Cup qualifying tag, ended in a tame, goalless draw. But it will be remembered as the swansong outing for one of the greats of the game. Sunil Chhetri, having run the 90-minute course, signed off from international football.

Chhetri, 39, thus retired as international football's fourth most prolific scorer with 94 goals, only behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Ali Daei and Lionel Messi, from 151 matches. READ FULL STORY

