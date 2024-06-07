Art & Entertainment

‘Bad Cop’ Trailer: Gulshan Devaiah Takes On A Double Role, Anurag Kashyap Goes Lethal As Gangster Kazbe Mama

‘Bad Cop’ stars Anurag Kashyap, Gulshan Devaiah, Harleen Sethi and Saurabh Sachdeva in pivotal roles.

Shot from trailer of 'Bad Cop'
Gear up for the double dhamaka, and hold on to the edge of your seats because Karan-Arjun, phir se laut aye hai, aur iss baar, double drama lekar. Well, we are talking about Disney+ Hotstar’s much awaited twin drama series, ‘Bad Cop’, the trailer of which was unveiled on Friday, June 7. Produced by Fremantle India, directed by Aditya Datt and written by Rensil D’Silva, the series promises to be a mass entertainer and is set to stream on the platform, June 21 onwards. ‘Bad Cop’ has been reimagined for India by Fremantle India from the German drama of the same name.

Going by the trailer, Gulshan Devaiah steps into the double role of twins Karan and Arjun, who are polar opposites. While Karan is a power-packed cop, Arjun is a thief, and together, they find their fates intertwined in the most unexpected way. On the other hand, Anurag Kashyap effortlessly essays the role of the manipulative and lethal Kazbe Mama, a gangster. Harleen Sethi takes on the role of Devika, while Saurabh Sachdeva and Aishwarya Sushmita play key roles in the thriller.

So, what happens when destiny meets fate and Karan and Arjun get caught in events that change the course of their lives forever? Watch the trailer here:

Talking about the series, director Aditya Datt said, “Bad Cop is like your original cult masala stories with a captivating storyline, a deadly villain and your hero in a double role. We have designed the action and chase sequences from scratch and have hoped to provide the audiences a larger than life viewing experience. With actors like Anurag, Gulshan, Harleen and Saurabh, we wanted to bring a sense of realism to the story. Audiences are in for a treat and I hope they enjoy this one.”

Talking about the series and his character, Anurag said, “Kazbe mama is a one of a kind villain. His aura is charismatic and lethal at the same time. I was scared and skeptical when shooting for gore scenes; as opposed to my films. Kazbe is powerful, hard-hitting and I drew traits from many of the negative characters that I had created, to prepare for this role. I had no process for Kazbe, in fact I was inspired by Nana Patekar from ‘Parinda’ and Irrfan Khan from ‘Haasil’. I take the script only before I shoot it and the dialogue writer would help me how to approach it. It’s cathartic for me to play a negative character and I take it all out of my system.I hope audiences enjoy me in this avatar.”

Gulshan Devaiah chimed in, “‘Bad Cop’ is a thrilling story that doesn’t pretend to be anything else but entertaining. What drew me the most to the script was the character/s I had to play. Karan and Arjun are identical twins with very different personalities and moreover one is a cop and the other a crook.. I think playing the twins in ‘Bad Cop’ has been the most amazing  time I’ve had in my career until now and I really hope the masses find it fun too.”

The thrilling twin drama will drop on Disney+ Hotstar from June 21 onwards.

