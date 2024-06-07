‘Bad Cop’ Trailer: Gulshan Devaiah Takes On A Double Role, Anurag Kashyap Goes Lethal As Gangster Kazbe Mama

Talking about the series and his character, Anurag said, “Kazbe mama is a one of a kind villain. His aura is charismatic and lethal at the same time. I was scared and skeptical when shooting for gore scenes; as opposed to my films. Kazbe is powerful, hard-hitting and I drew traits from many of the negative characters that I had created, to prepare for this role. I had no process for Kazbe, in fact I was inspired by Nana Patekar from ‘Parinda’ and Irrfan Khan from ‘Haasil’. I take the script only before I shoot it and the dialogue writer would help me how to approach it. It’s cathartic for me to play a negative character and I take it all out of my system.I hope audiences enjoy me in this avatar.”