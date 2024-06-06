Aditya Datt On Gulshan Devaiah, Anurag Kashyap Sharing Screen In ‘Bad Cop’: Their Offscreen Bond Made It Smoother

Disney+ Hotstar recently announced its upcoming action-drama series ‘Bad Cop’, a classic cop vs villain story. The show, which promises to have a lot of twists and turns, revolves around Karan, a fierce cop, trying to chase down Kazbe, a villain who is more powerful and deadly than him. At the same time, Karan has to manage his personal relationships as well.
‘Bad Cop’ is Fremantle India’s first fictional series production in India, and it is helmed by Aditya Datt, and adapted by Rensil D’Silva. And guess what? The show features Anurag Kashyap as the quirky, and deadly villain, Kazbe. On the other hand, it features Gulshan Devaiah as Karan, a daunting and daring cop. ‘Bad Cop’ also stars Harleen Sethi, Saurabh Sachdeva and Aishwarya Sushmita in pivotal roles.
Interestingly, director of ‘Bad Cop’, Aditya Datt, recently talked about how Gulshan Devaiah and Anurag Kashyap's offscreen camaraderie made shooting with them an easy process. He mentioned how it’s effortless when two actors are comfortable in each other’s company. Check out the teaser of 'Bad Cop':
Aditya Datt said, “I actually didn't think too much about Gulshan Devaiah and Anurag Kashyap's personal equation off screen. From my lens, when I was casting them, I was looking for the perfect fit for my characters. They both are sharing screen for the first time and technically, they only shot for a total of eight days together during the whole shoot. During their shoots together, they were extremely comfortable onscreen and offscreen as they have known each other for a long time now. Their offscreen bond made the shooting process smoother than we had thought. I am sure they enjoyed shooting with each other and it will reflect in their onscreen roles as well”
So, gear up to witness the twists in the classic thriller with ‘Bad Cop’, which is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.