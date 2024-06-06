Aditya Datt On Gulshan Devaiah, Anurag Kashyap Sharing Screen In ‘Bad Cop’: Their Offscreen Bond Made It Smoother

Aditya Datt said, “I actually didn't think too much about Gulshan Devaiah and Anurag Kashyap's personal equation off screen. From my lens, when I was casting them, I was looking for the perfect fit for my characters. They both are sharing screen for the first time and technically, they only shot for a total of eight days together during the whole shoot. During their shoots together, they were extremely comfortable onscreen and offscreen as they have known each other for a long time now. Their offscreen bond made the shooting process smoother than we had thought. I am sure they enjoyed shooting with each other and it will reflect in their onscreen roles as well”