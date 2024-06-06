Anurag Kashyap Says Bollywood Wants To Earn Rs 500-800 Crore And Not Make Films: Everything Will Flop

“I have often seen that success destroys more than it breeds. When Sairat made Rs. 100 crore, I told Nagraj Manjule, who is my friend, that Marathi cinema is now finished. Because now no one will want to tell stories, they would want to earn ₹100 crore,” the filmmaker said. He further mentioned that Bollywood is not focusing on good stories but is moving towards the pan-India trend. Anurag said that Bollywood wants to make Rs. 500 to 800 crore, and not make films. “For that, you have to first dumb down your films, sacrifice your story. And it’s not like it is an original voice; all follow a formula and copy each other,” he said.