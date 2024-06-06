Art & Entertainment

Anurag Kashyap Says Bollywood Wants To Earn Rs 500-800 Crore And Not Make Films: Everything Will Flop

The filmmaker said that Bollywood is not focusing on good stories but is moving towards the pan-India trend.

Anurag Kashyap
Anurag Kashyap Photo: X
info_icon

Anurag Kashyap is one filmmaker who has been quite vocal about his views on the Hindi film industry. Now in a recent interview with Humans of Cinema, the filmmaker mentioned how Bollywood’s prime focus is to earn Rs 500 crore, instead of making good films. 

“I have often seen that success destroys more than it breeds. When Sairat made Rs. 100 crore, I told Nagraj Manjule, who is my friend, that Marathi cinema is now finished. Because now no one will want to tell stories, they would want to earn ₹100 crore,” the filmmaker said. He further mentioned that Bollywood is not focusing on good stories but is moving towards the pan-India trend. Anurag said that Bollywood wants to make Rs. 500 to 800 crore, and not make films. “For that, you have to first dumb down your films, sacrifice your story. And it’s not like it is an original voice; all follow a formula and copy each other,” he said.

Anurag further argued how if one looks at 10 pan-India films, all will look the same, and how one or two might work but not all. This never benefits the health of the industry as the films then start to bomb in huge numbers. One or two will work, then everyone will copy, and then everything will flop,” Anurag added.

Anurag Kashyap
Anurag Kashyap Photo: TheIndianExpress.com
info_icon

In the same interview, the filmmaker slammed the rising costs of an actor’s entourage cost in Bollywood, and how it has increased post the OTT boom. He mentioned how filmmakers aren’t spending on just the film, but also the paraphernalia attached with it, and a lot of money goes into the entourage. He said, “You’re shooting in the middle of a jungle, but one car will be sent to the city three hours away specifically to get you that five-star burger you want.”

Meanwhile, Anurag, known for projects like ‘Black Friday’, ‘Dev D’, ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Sacred Games’, and ‘Manmarziyaan, is all set to play a villain in Disney+Hotstar show ‘Bad Cop’. The Fremantle India’s first fictional series production in India is helmed by Aditya Datt, and adapted by Rensil D’Silva.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook News Wrap, June 6: Kangana Slapped; Things Fine Between Natasa, Hardik & More Stories
  2. MP: Five Children Employed In Two Eateries Rescued In Indore; Case Registered
  3. Bengaluru Court Extends Prajwal Revanna''s SIT Custody Till June 10
  4. Kerala: Congress-Led UDF Blames CPI(M) For BJP's Increase In Vote Share, Thrissur win
  5. J-K: Medical Student Booked Over 'Blasphemous' Posts
Entertainment News
  1. Kangana Ranaut Allegedly Slapped By CISF Security Personnel; Constable Detained For Questioning
  2. 'Bookworm' Rashmika Mandanna Says 'Once You Start Reading There's No Going Back'
  3. Sachin Parikh Shares His Love For Roles That Are Not Close To His Life
  4. ‘Namacool’: 5 Reasons Why Hina Khan, Abhinav Sharma, Aaron Kaul’s Show Should Be On Your Watch List
  5. Anil Kapoor Confirms June 21 As The Premiere Date Of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’, Says ‘We Are Both Young At Heart’
Sports News
  1. IND Vs KUW, FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers Live Updates: Blue Tigers Eye Victory In Sunil Chhetri's Farewell Match
  2. ISSF World Cup 2024: India's Sarabjot Singh Shoots Gold In Munich Outshining 4-Time Olympian
  3. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Brian Masaba Proud As UGN Make History With First WC Win
  4. Australia Vs Oman, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Shaun Marsh Plays Down Mitchell Starc Injury Fears After AUS Win
  5. French Open 2024: Novak Djokovic Confirms Successful Knee Surgery Following Roland Garros Withdrawal
World News
  1. Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe To Attend PM Modi’s Swearing-In Ceremony
  2. EU Parliament Election 2024: 27 Nations Head To The Polls To Pick Parliament | All You Need To Know
  3. Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Cucumbers Affects 25 States, 162 Sick
  4. Nearly 40 Years Later, Woman Claims To Be Missing Cherrie Mahan Who Vanished From School Bus Stop
  5. Princess Kate Middleton May Not Return To Royal Duties, Say Reports And Royal Family Experts
Latest Stories
  1. As BJP Breaches More Gateways To The South, What Next For Regional Parties?
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Mother's Blood Sample Swapped With That Of Accused Teen, Confirms Report; Remand Extended Till June 12 | Details
  3. BJP’s Hattrick Sweep In Gujarat Blocked As Congress Breaks The Spell With Lone Seat Victory
  4. Israeli Strike In UN School Kills 32; Biden's 'Political Gains' Remark Irks Netanyahu | Latest On Gaza War
  5. Govt Formation 2024 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Demands Probe Into 'Biggest Stock Market Scam' After Exit Polls Go Wrong
  6. Papua New Guinea Vs Uganda, T20 World Cup Highlights: UGA Post Historic 3-Wicket Win In Low-Scoring Thriller
  7. Australia Vs Oman, T20 World Cup Highlights: Stoinis Stars, AUS Kick Off Campaign With 39-Run Win