Pune Porsche Crash: Accused Teen's Father, Grandfather Among 5 Booked In Suicide Abetment Case | Latest Development

In the latest develoment in the spiralling case over the recent Porsche accident in Pne tat killed two IT professionals, police have booked the father and grandfather of the 17-year-old driver involved in the May 19 mishap and three others in a separate case related to abetment of suicide of a businessman's son in the city.
"During investigation, the role of the juvenile's father , grandfather and three others cropped up in the suicide case. We have now added sections 420 and 34 of the IPC to the case," said a police officer.
Pune Porsche crash: Suicide abetment case
Commenting on the development, police said that a complaint in this regard was registered by a man, D S Kature, who runs a construction business in Pune's Vadgaon Sheri area. The complaint was lodged against one Vinay Kale, from whom his son Shashikant Kature, had taken a loan for construction work.
Upon Kature's failing to repay the loan on time, Kale allegedly started adding compounding interest to the principal amount and harassing him which led to his suicide in January this year.
Pune Porsche Crash: Accused teen's father, grandfather in judicial custody
The accused juvenile's grandfather is already in judicial custody over alleged kidnapping and wrongful confinement of their family driver, who was pressured to tell the police that he was driving when the fatal accident took place while the boy's father, a real estate developer Vishal Agarwal, and his mother are currently in police custody over their involvement in tampering with the juvenile's blood samples.
The tragic incident occurred in Kalyani Nagar, resulting in the deaths of two IT professionals after the Porsche car, allegedly driven by the minor, collided with their two-wheeler.