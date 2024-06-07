National

Pune Porsche Crash: Accused Teen's Father, Grandfather Among 5 Booked In Suicide Abetment Case | Latest Development

The accused juvenile's grandfather is already in judicial custody over alleged kidnapping and wrongful confinement of their family driver, who was pressured to tell the police that he was driving when the fatal accident took place while the boy's father, a real estate developer Vishal Agarwal, and his mother are currently in police custody over their involvement in tampering with the juvenile's blood samples.