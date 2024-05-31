Two friends of the teen driver who killed two people in Pune on May 19 have reportedly told the police that the accused juvenile was drunk while he was driving that day.
As per an NDTV report, not just the accident witnesses but also the friends of the 17-year-old who is currently at an observation home informed the police about his state of inebriation while driving when the accident took place.
The witnesses also revealed that the Porsche car was speeding at 200km per hour when it crashed into two people on a bike and instantly killing them. It is also said that the crowd had assaulted the 'heavily drunk' teenager that night.
Earlier, a CCTV footage from a city bar revealed that the boy and his friends were sitting over a table filled with bottles of alcohol. The police have later arrested the bar owner and staff after interrogation for allegedly serving liquor to a minor. The legal drinking age in Maharashtra stands at 25 years old.
Concerns have risen regarding the boy's blood alcohol content, particularly following revelations of procedural errors by the arresting officers, leading to the suspension of two policemen.
Reportedly these lapse of proper investigation procedure happened because of the high-profile connections of the father of the accused.
Further investigation has revealed actions by staff at Sassoon Hospital, a state-run facility where the teenager was eventually brought hours after the incident.
Reports suggest that the teen was given water to drink, which could have diluted the alcohol level in his system. Additionally, it's suspected that two doctors and a ward boy at the hospital may have tampered with the tests by altering the samples.
According to NDTV, the teen's blood sample might have been replaced with one of three other samples collected for testing, including his mother's.
The boy's sample was discovered discarded in a dustbin within the hospital premises, said reports.
Two doctors namely Ajay Tawade and Hari Harnor, along with the implicated ward boy were sent to police custody until Wednesday.
Reportedly, the ward boy handed over a payment of ₹ 3 lakh from the teen's family to the doctors in exchange for manipulating the test results.
Harnor serves as the hospital's Chief Medical Officer, Tawade heads its forensic department.
Police investigations have revealed that Tawade and the father of the teen had 14 phone conversations on the day of the incident which raised suspicion of possible discussions related to bribery.
Teenager’s father, grandfather remanded in 14-day judicial custody
A local court in Pune on Friday remanded the father and grandfather of the minor involved in the Porsche case in judicial custody for 14 days over their roles in the alleged kidnapping and wrongful confinement of their driver.
Real estate developer Vishal Agarwal and his father were produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate (First Class) A A Pande at the end of their police remand.
The father-son duo allegedly threatened the driver to take the blame for the accident. They allegedly kidnapped him and illegally confined him to their house. The driver’s wife freed him from the servant quarter at the bungalow of the accused in the Vadgaon Sheri area.
The prosecution sought extension of police remand citing that there is a progress in the case with “recovery of the phone and a car used in the commission of crime”. It said their further custody was needed as the accused were not cooperating in the case.
The defence Counsel objected to the demand for police custody, arguing that the prosecution had already got enough time to probe into the case. Since they have already recovered the car, phone and also CCTV footage, there is no need of further police custody, he contended.
After hearing both sides, the judge sent the accused to judicial custody for 14 days.
While the juvenile has been sent to an observation home till June 5.
Two 24 year olds Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta lost their lives in the accident that night.