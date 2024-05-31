National

Pune Porsche Crash: Friends Reveal Teen Driver Was Drunk; Father, Grandfather Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Reports suggest that the teen was given water to drink, which could have diluted the alcohol level in his system. Additionally, it's suspected that two doctors and a ward boy at the hospital may have tampered with the tests by altering the samples.

PTI
Visual from the crash site in Pune Photo: PTI
info_icon

Two friends of the teen driver who killed two people in Pune on May 19 have reportedly told the police that the accused juvenile was drunk while he was driving that day.

As per an NDTV report, not just the accident witnesses but also the friends of the 17-year-old who is currently at an observation home informed the police about his state of inebriation while driving when the accident took place.

The witnesses also revealed that the Porsche car was speeding at 200km per hour when it crashed into two people on a bike and instantly killing them. It is also said that the crowd had assaulted the 'heavily drunk' teenager that night.

The car accident in Pune involving a Porsche Taycan has hit national headlines | - File Photo
Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools

BY PTI

Earlier, a CCTV footage from a city bar revealed that the boy and his friends were sitting over a table filled with bottles of alcohol. The police have later arrested the bar owner and staff after interrogation for allegedly serving liquor to a minor. The legal drinking age in Maharashtra stands at 25 years old.

Concerns have risen regarding the boy's blood alcohol content, particularly following revelations of procedural errors by the arresting officers, leading to the suspension of two policemen.

Reportedly these lapse of proper investigation procedure happened because of the high-profile connections of the father of the accused.

Further investigation has revealed actions by staff at Sassoon Hospital, a state-run facility where the teenager was eventually brought hours after the incident.

Reports suggest that the teen was given water to drink, which could have diluted the alcohol level in his system. Additionally, it's suspected that two doctors and a ward boy at the hospital may have tampered with the tests by altering the samples.

According to NDTV, the teen's blood sample might have been replaced with one of three other samples collected for testing, including his mother's.

The boy's sample was discovered discarded in a dustbin within the hospital premises, said reports.

The doctor allegedly manipulated the gender-test report. - Representative/Getty Images
Doctor Arrested In Pune Porsche Car Accused Of Manipulating Gender Report In Marital Dispute

BY PTI

Two doctors namely Ajay Tawade and Hari Harnor, along with the implicated ward boy were sent to police custody until Wednesday.

Reportedly, the ward boy handed over a payment of ₹ 3 lakh from the teen's family to the doctors in exchange for manipulating the test results.

Harnor serves as the hospital's Chief Medical Officer, Tawade heads its forensic department.

Police investigations have revealed that Tawade and the father of the teen had 14 phone conversations on the day of the incident which raised suspicion of possible discussions related to bribery.

Teenager’s father, grandfather remanded in 14-day judicial custody

A local court in Pune on Friday remanded the father and grandfather of the minor involved in the Porsche case in judicial custody for 14 days over their roles in the alleged kidnapping and wrongful confinement of their driver.

Real estate developer Vishal Agarwal and his father were produced before the court of Judicial Magistrate (First Class) A A Pande at the end of their police remand.

The father-son duo allegedly threatened the driver to take the blame for the accident. They allegedly kidnapped him and illegally confined him to their house. The driver’s wife freed him from the servant quarter at the bungalow of the accused in the Vadgaon Sheri area.

The prosecution sought extension of police remand citing that there is a progress in the case with “recovery of the phone and a car used in the commission of crime”. It said their further custody was needed as the accused were not cooperating in the case.

Mumbai Police personnel on duty.(Representational image) | - PTI
Amid Pune Porsche Case Row, Mumbai Teen Drives Father's BMW With Man On Bonnet | On Cam

BY Outlook Web Desk

The defence Counsel objected to the demand for police custody, arguing that the prosecution had already got enough time to probe into the case. Since they have already recovered the car, phone and also CCTV footage, there is no need of further police custody, he contended.

After hearing both sides, the judge sent the accused to judicial custody for 14 days.

While the juvenile has been sent to an observation home till June 5.

Two 24 year olds Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta lost their lives in the accident that night.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka HC Says HD Revanna's Bail May Have 'Error In Record'
  2. Delhi Court Sends Bibhav Kumar To 14-Day Police Custody For Allegedly Assaulting Swati Maliwal
  3. Israel-Based Company Generated Anti-BJP AI Content To Interfere With Lok Sabha Polls: OpenAI
  4. JEE Advanced Response Sheets 2024: Direct Link Available jeeadv.ac.in; Results To Be Out On June 9
  5. Excise Policy Case: Delhi Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Interim Bail Plea On June 1
Entertainment News
  1. Sargun Mehta Feels Happy To Have Started Her Acting Journey In Punjabi Films: Everybody Is Hungry To Do More
  2. Imtiaz Ali Recalls ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Debacle: Mujhe Bohot Dard Hua, It Is An Unfortunate Child
  3. How To Ace The Summer Look To Perfection? Ananya Panday Gives Inspiration
  4. Tecate Emblema Music Festival: Alfonso Cuarón’s Daughter Bu Cuarón Makes Mexican Stage Debut – View Pics
  5. Malaika Arora Finally REACTS To Reports Of Breakup With Arjun Kapoor, Here’s What We Know
Sports News
  1. Australia At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  2. Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand Vs Chiharu Shida-Nami Matsuyama, Live Streaming, Singapore Open, Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch
  3. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti, French Open 2024 Live Streaming: H2H, When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Borussia Dortmund Vs Real Madrid, UCL Final: Key Numbers Ahead Of Crunch Game In Wembley
  5. French Open 2024: Iga Swiatek Celebrates Birthday With Routine Third Round Win Over Marie Bouzkova
World News
  1. Viral 'I Go Meow' Cat, Cala, Dies Of Old Age, Leaving Fans Worldwide Heartbroken
  2. North Carolina Aquarium Reveals 'Charlotte' Stingray's Mysterious 'Solo' Pregnancy Actually Rare Reproductive Illness: Latest Update
  3. Many Arrested As Riot Police Disband Pro-Palestinian Encampment
  4. A Massive Document Leak Reveals Discrepancies In Google’s Search Practices And Hidden Algorithm Secrets
  5. Israeli Military Confirms Operations In Central Rafah Day After Hamas' 'Complete Agreement' Announcement
Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 Highlights | May 31: Congress To Not Participate In Exit Poll Debates; Heatwave Kills 10 Out Of 14 Polling Workers In Bihar
  2. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer
  3. Bangladesh At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  5. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  6. JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To 6-Day Police Custody In Obscene Videos Case
  7. Thrilling K-Dramas Releasing On OTT In June, Including 'The Hierarchy' And 'Agents Of Mystery', That Will Keep You Hooked
  8. Sports News Highlights: Nishant Dev Qualifies For Paris Olympics; Treesa-Gayatri Enter Singapore Open SFs