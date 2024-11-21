November 21 News Wrap: Delhi Pollution, Ukraine War, West Asia Crisis And More

Hello, readers! Welcome to today's news wrap, where we bring you the top stories of the day. Delhi woke up to a slight improvement in air quality this morning. On the international front, the US has once again vetoed a Gaza ceasefire resolution, while Ukraine has accused Russia of launching an intercontinental ballistic missile targeting Dnipro overnight.
Here’s a look at the top stories for November 21:
India Rejects Fresh Canadian Media Report On Nijjar Killing
Amid the ongoing diplomatic crisis between the two nations, India on Wednesday strongly dismissed a new Canadian media report as a "smear campaign" claiming that the Indian prime minister was aware of the alleged plot to kill Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil.
Responding to the allegation, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said such "ludicrous statements" should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve.
Delhi's Air Quality Slightly Improves, But Still Toxic
Delhi woke up to a slight improvement in its air quality today. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) has shifted from the 'severe' to the 'very poor' category. The air quality still remains in the toxic range.
The capital's IGI Airport recorded an AQI of 366, Bawana 414, Aya Nagar 354, Ashok Vihar 414 and Anand Vihar 401, among others. The air quality in areas such as Rohini (406), ITO (347) and Chandni Chowk (334) remained dangerously high.
Russia Fires Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Towards Ukraine
As the Russia-Ukraine war escalates, Ukraine has alleged that Russia launched an intercontinental ballistic missile overnight targeting Dnipro city.
While the type of missile is yet to be confirmed, this is the first time Moscow has used such a missile in the war. This attack from Russia comes a day after Ukraine fired six US long-range missiles towards Russia.
West Asia Updates: US Vetoes Gaza Ceasefire Resolution Again
The United States has once again blocked a draft resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza. During the UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday, the US vetoed the resolution, stating that the draft does not call for the release of hostages.
Meanwhile, Israel continued its bombardment of the Gaza Strip, killing at least 88 people in Beit Lahiya and Sheikh Radwan.
China Masters 2024: PV Sindhu, Anupama Upadhyaya Ousted In Respective Round Of 16 Clashes
Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu saw her run come to an end after a second-round defeat to Singapore's Yeo Jia Min, who lost in three games at the China Masters tournament on Thursday. World number 19 Sindhu lost to Jia Min 16-21, 21-17, 21-23 in 69 minutes in the second round of the Super 750 event.