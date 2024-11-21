National

From 'Severe' to 'Very Poor': Delhi's Air Quality Slightly Improves, But Still Toxic

After several days of `hazardous' air index, Delhi woke up to a slight improvement in its air quality on Thursday . However the air quality is still far from normal. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality index (AQI) has shifted from the 'severe' to the 'very poor' category.