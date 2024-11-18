Supreme Court Raps Delhi Govt As AQI Reaches 'Severe Plus', Questions Delay In GRAP Implementation

As the air quality index in Delhi nears 500, the Supreme Court of India has once again condemned the Delhi government for its lack of action to prevent the worsening air quality.
Hearing the matter on Monday, a bench comprising of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih questioned the NCT government regarding the delay in implementing Stage three of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
As of 8 AM, the AQI levels across Delhi crossed 480, prompting the implementation of GRAP IV.
"The moment it reaches 300 to 400 GRAP has to be invoked. How can you take risk in such matters of delaying applicability of GRAP?" the court asked the AAP government.
The apex court further told the Delhi government that scaling down of any preventive measures will now require court permission and should not be done even if the AQI drops below 450.
This is a developing story...