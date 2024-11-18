Delhi Pollution: GRAP IV, Online Classes And Orange Alert Enforced As Air Quality Worsens

As the air quality index in Delhi-NCR regions stays in the "severe" category, the Delhi government has imposed further restrictions under GRAP IV. Due to the implementation of the NCT government's graded response action plan, all Delhi schools have closed and shifted to online classes for all grades, except for students of classes 10 and 12.
As per the data available to us at 8 AM, the air quality index across Delhi has neared the 500 mark, taking the category from "Severe" to "severe plus". As of 8 AM, the Central Pollution Control Board showed an AQI level of 489 in Delhi's Sirifort area.
As per Swiss agency IQ air, New Delhi remains as the most polluted city in the world with an AQI level of 1156. As per IQ air, the concentration of PM2.5 in New Delhi is currently 130,9 times the WHO annual PM2.5 guideline value.
Delhi Implements GRAP IV
Amid the worsening air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Sunday announced the enforcement of Stage-IV (Severe+) of GRAP across Delhi-NCR.
As part of the GRAP IV measures, the Delhi government has ordered a shift to online classes for grades 6 to 9 and grade 11 students across all schools in the capital region.
Furthermore, authorities have urged workplaces to maintain a 50 percent workforce for public, municipal, and private offices. The remaining employees have been asked to work from home.
Under GRAP IV, entry of all non-essential vehicles registered outside of Delhi, except EVs, CNF or BS-VI diesel vehicles, have been prohibited from entering the capital. Construction activities across the capital have also been suspended until further notice.
Orange Alert For Fog
Amid the severe quality of air in New Delhi, the Indian Metereological Department has issued an orange alert for fog across the national capital region.
Due to the high levels of pollutants in the air and the setting in of winter season, low visibility is expected across the Delhi NCR region in the coming week.
As per IMD, visibility is expected to plummet as low as 200 meters in most of the Capital and the surrounding area, prompting the alert for "dense" to "very dense" fog in Delhi on Monday. This alert is expected to have an impact on aviation, train, and road travel.
Tips To Stay Safe And Healthy Amid 'Severe' AQI Levels
Residents in Delhi and across the national capital region of Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and more should take the following precautions amid the worsening air quality -
Wear an N95 mask or N99 mask to filter out the pollutants.
Limit your outdoor activities as much as possible and stay indoors.
Use an air purifier and keep all windows and doors of your houses closed.
Step out of the house only for essential work and before doing so, make sure to check the local pollution levels.
Avoid morning and evening walks and stay indoors.
Residents with respiratory problems and allergies are advised to stay indoors and wear a mask at all times