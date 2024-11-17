Delhi Pollution: Online Classes For Students As GRAP-4 Implemented

The Delhi government announced on Sunday that all schools will transition to online classes starting Monday due to the increasing pollution levels in the capital city, until further notice. However, physical classes for students in Grades 11 and 12 will continue as per normal timings. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Atishi on Sunday evening.
For several days in a row, the national capital has been reeling under a blanket of thick smog, and the air quality continues to worsen. With an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 441, Sunday was considerably more polluted in Delhi than Saturday (AQI 417).
Delhi was the second-most polluted city in the country. Bahadurgarh, also in the National Capital Region (NCR), was the most polluted, with an AQI of 445.
The decision comes on the heels of the Centre's air quality panel implementing stricter pollution control measures under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Delhi and its adjacent cities are experiencing pollution levels that are at least 30-35 times the safe limit recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Starting Monday, GRAP-IV restrictions will be enforced. Under these rules, no trucks will be allowed into Delhi except those carrying essential items or using clean fuel (LNG/CNG/BS-VI diesel/electric). Non-essential light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi will also be prohibited, except for electric vehicles and those powered by CNG or BS-VI diesel.
In addition, construction activities, including public infrastructure projects like highways, roads, flyovers, power lines, and pipelines, have been halted.
The Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, in its daily bulletin, has forecast air quality to remain in the "very poor" category for the next six days. Extremely unfavourable meteorological conditions for the dispersal of pollutants will continue, it added.
Every year, Delhi and the northern states face hazardous air during the winter months of October to January due to low temperatures, smoke, dust, low wind speed, vehicle emissions, and crop stubble burning. This time, experts say the condition is likely to worsen in the coming days.